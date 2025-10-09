How to Run Code in Visual Studio (Step-by-Step Guide)

Running your code in Visual Studio only takes a few clicks once your project is configured correctly. Here’s how to start, debug, and test apps across different programming languages.

How do I Run Code in Visual Studio?

1. Use Debug Option

Follow these steps to start or debug any project quickly in Visual Studio.

Open your project or solution in Visual Studio. In Solution Explorer, right-click the project you want to start and choose Set as Startup Project.

From the toolbar, select Debug configuration.

Click Start Debugging (green arrow) or press F5. To run without debugging, choose Start Without Debugging or press Ctrl+F5.

2. How to Run a New Console App (C#)

Creating and running a new console app in C# is the easiest way to test your code.

Go to File > New > Project.

Choose Console App under C# templates and click Next. Enter a project name and click Create. Make sure Debug configuration is active. Press F5 to start the program.

3. How to Run an Existing Project in a Multi-Project Solution

If your solution includes multiple apps or libraries, set the right one to start.

Open Solution Explorer. Right-click the project you want to run. Select Set as Startup Project. If you need more than one, right-click the solution and select Set Startup Projects.

Choose Multiple startup projects and set Action = Start for each one. Press F5 to run them together.

4. How to Run C++ Code in Visual Studio

Use these steps to build and run your C++ programs smoothly.

Select File > New > Project and pick a C++ Console App or Windows Desktop Application. Ensure the Platform (x64 or x86) matches your system. Use the Debug configuration. Press F5 to run or debug your app. Use the Local Windows Debugger dropdown if multiple targets are available.

5. How to Run Python Code in Visual Studio

You can easily execute Python scripts once you set up the Python workload.

Install the Python development workload using the Visual Studio Installer. Create or open a Python Application project. Right-click the project and choose Set as Startup Project. Open Project > Properties > General and set the startup file if needed. Press F5 to run with debugging or Ctrl+F5 to run without debugging.

6. How to Run Web Apps in Visual Studio

Visual Studio can launch your web projects directly in the browser.

Set your web app as the Startup Project. Click the browser selector next to the Run button. Pick your preferred browser or click Browse With… to choose one. Select IIS Express or Kestrel from the profile dropdown. Press F5 to start the app.

7. How to Run with Command-Line Arguments

If your app needs startup parameters, you can configure them in project settings.

Right-click the project and choose Properties. Go to the Debug tab. Add your parameters in Application arguments. Click Apply and press F5.

8. How to Run Unit Tests

Testing your code in Visual Studio ensures everything works before release.

Open Test > Test Explorer.

Click Run All to execute every test in your project. Double-click any failed test for details. Use Debug Selected Tests to analyze errors step by step. Rebuild and rerun after fixing issues.

Productivity Tips

Boost your development workflow with these quick productivity tricks:

Use Ctrl+F5 for faster runs when you do not need debugging.

for faster runs when you do not need debugging. Enable Hot Reload to apply code changes instantly.

to apply code changes instantly. Switch between Debug and Release modes depending on your needs.

and modes depending on your needs. Create custom configurations for performance testing or special builds.

Keep runs clean and readable by learning how to format code in Visual Studio using shortcuts and Code Cleanup.

FAQs

How do I change which project runs in Visual Studio? Right-click your desired project in Solution Explorer and select Set as Startup Project, then press F5. What’s the difference between F5 and Ctrl+F5? F5 runs with the debugger, while Ctrl+F5 runs without it for faster execution. How do I run multiple projects together? Right-click the Solution, select Set Startup Projects, choose Multiple startup projects, and set each to Start. Can I run code without creating a project? Yes, in Visual Studio Code or Visual Studio’s lightweight editor, open the file and use the built-in terminal or “Run Without Debugging”.

Conclusion

Running code in Visual Studio is straightforward once your startup project and configuration are set correctly. Whether you are building a console app, web service, or Python script, following these steps ensures smooth builds and consistent results. Take advantage of Visual Studio’s debugging tools and productivity features to work faster and deliver stable applications.