How to Change Language in Visual Studio Easily

Changing the language in Visual Studio can make development easier if you prefer localized menus and notifications. Whether you want English, Spanish, or another supported language, Visual Studio makes switching simple.

How to Change Language in Visual Studio?

1. Open Visual Studio Installer

Start by accessing the tool you used to install Visual Studio.

Close any open Visual Studio windows. Search for Visual Studio Installer in the Start menu and open it.

Find your installed Visual Studio version in the list. Click the Modify button next to it.



This lets you add or remove language packs from your current setup.

2. Add or Remove Language Packs

You’ll need to install your preferred display language through the installer.

In the Visual Studio Installer, open the Language packs tab.

Select the checkbox next to the language you want to install. Click Modify at the bottom-right corner to apply changes. Wait for the installation to complete.

Once finished, the new language will be available in Visual Studio’s settings.

3. Change Display Language Inside Visual Studio

After installing a new language pack, update your IDE’s display language.

Launch Visual Studio. Go to the menu bar and select Tools > Options.

Expand the Environment section. Click International Settings. From the Language dropdown, select your installed language.

Click OK and restart Visual Studio for changes to take effect.

After setting your preferred display language, you can compile your projects in Visual Studio to confirm that your workspace and code run perfectly in the updated interface.

4. Download a Language Pack Manually (Optional)

If you don’t see your desired language, you can download it directly from Microsoft’s site.

Visit the official Visual Studio Language Packs page. Download the installer for your Visual Studio version. Run the setup file and choose Modify when prompted. Select the new language pack and complete the installation.

This is useful for offline setups or when the installer doesn’t show your region.

5. Reset Language Settings to Default

If you want to switch back to English or default settings, you can easily do it.

Open Visual Studio. Go to Tools > Options > Environment > International Settings. Choose Same as Windows or English from the Language dropdown. Click OK and restart Visual Studio.

Why Change Visual Studio Language?

Changing your display language helps if:

You’re part of a multilingual team.

You prefer local terminology and documentation.

You’re teaching or learning programming in another language.

It also improves comfort when working with localized extensions and templates.

FAQs

Can I install multiple languages in Visual Studio? Yes. You can install several language packs and switch between them anytime from the Options menu. Do I need to reinstall Visual Studio to change the language? No. You just need to add or remove language packs through the Visual Studio Installer. Does the language change affect my code? No. It only changes the user interface, not the programming languages or syntax highlighting. How big are language packs? They typically range from 200 MB to 600 MB depending on the selected pack and Visual Studio version.

Conclusion

Switching the display language in Visual Studio is quick and flexible. With just a few steps in the installer or settings menu, you can personalize your development environment for better comfort and accessibility.