Vivaldi 7.5 gets second update in six days with key bug fixes

Vivaldi has released a second update for version 7.5, addressing several usability issues reported since the browser’s latest major release. The update is now available for all users and brings important fixes for video conferencing, tab management, mail, and page interaction.

One of the most noticeable problems fixed in this update involves Google Meet. Users previously reported that the browser failed to activate the camera due to a permission error. That issue has now been resolved.

The update also improves tab behavior. A bug that caused tabs to duplicate when dragged to a new window has been fixed, along with a separate issue where tab stack colors did not display correctly. Both changes aim to improve multitasking and window management.

Vivaldi Mail has received two updates as well. Users will no longer see the exclamation icon appearing without visible errors, and unnecessary threading warnings have been removed. These updates should improve the reliability of the built-in mail experience.

Additional fixes include stability improvements to the address bar, which was shifting unexpectedly when using Ctrl + drag. Website scrolling issues have also been resolved.

The update will be applied automatically, but users can manually install it by going to Vivaldi menu > Help > Check for Updates.