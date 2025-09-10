One AirPod Not Working? Quick Fixes to Try Today

If one of your AirPods is not working, the issue can usually be traced to connection problems, battery issues, or software glitches. Here’s how to fix it step by step.

Why is one of my AirPods not working?

1. Check Battery Levels

The most common reason is that one AirPod has run out of charge.

Place both AirPods in the charging case. Make sure the case has enough charge. Wait a few minutes, then try using them again.

2. Clean the AirPods and Case

Dirt or debris can block sound or prevent proper charging.

Wipe the AirPods with a soft, lint-free cloth. Remove dust and debris from the speaker mesh and charging contacts. Avoid using liquids that can damage the components.

3. Reset Bluetooth Connection

Sometimes the connection between your device and AirPods glitches.

Put both AirPods back in the case. Close the lid and wait 15 seconds. Reopen the lid and reconnect them from your device’s Bluetooth settings.

4. Forget and Re-Pair AirPods

If the issue persists, a full re-pair often resolves it.

Go to Bluetooth settings on your iPhone or other device. Tap “Forget This Device” for your AirPods.

Place them back in the case, press and hold the setup button until the light flashes white, and then pair again.

Outdated software can prevent AirPods from working properly.

Ensure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac has the latest software version.

AirPods rely on firmware that updates automatically when paired with an updated device.

