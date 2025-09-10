One AirPod Not Working? Quick Fixes to Try Today

by Milan Stanojevic 

If one of your AirPods is not working, the issue can usually be traced to connection problems, battery issues, or software glitches. Here’s how to fix it step by step.

Why is one of my AirPods not working?

1. Check Battery Levels

The most common reason is that one AirPod has run out of charge.

  1. Place both AirPods in the charging case.
  2. Make sure the case has enough charge.
  3. Wait a few minutes, then try using them again.

If you are pairing AirPods with a Windows PC and run into problems, see this guide on AirPods not working on Windows 11.

2. Clean the AirPods and Case

Dirt or debris can block sound or prevent proper charging.

  1. Wipe the AirPods with a soft, lint-free cloth.
  2. Remove dust and debris from the speaker mesh and charging contacts.
  3. Avoid using liquids that can damage the components.

3. Reset Bluetooth Connection

Sometimes the connection between your device and AirPods glitches.

  1. Put both AirPods back in the case.
  2. Close the lid and wait 15 seconds.
  3. Reopen the lid and reconnect them from your device’s Bluetooth settings.

4. Forget and Re-Pair AirPods

If the issue persists, a full re-pair often resolves it.

  1. Go to Bluetooth settings on your iPhone or other device.
  2. Tap “Forget This Device” for your AirPods.
  3. Place them back in the case, press and hold the setup button until the light flashes white, and then pair again.

When pairing with Windows, microphone issues may appear. You can learn how to fix them in this article on Windows 11 AirPods microphone problems.

5. Update Your Device

Outdated software can prevent AirPods from working properly.

  1. Ensure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac has the latest software version.
  2. AirPods rely on firmware that updates automatically when paired with an updated device.

If the microphone is still unreliable, check this troubleshooting guide on AirPods microphone not working.

FAQs

Why is only one AirPod playing sound?

It may be caused by low battery, dirt blocking the speaker, or a temporary Bluetooth glitch.

Can software bugs cause AirPod issues?

Yes. Outdated iOS or macOS versions sometimes affect AirPods performance.

What if cleaning and reconnecting do not work?

Try resetting the AirPods entirely and pairing them again as a new device.

How do I reset my AirPods?

Hold the setup button on the case until the LED light flashes amber, then white.

When should I contact Apple Support?

If one AirPod still does not work after all fixes, the hardware may be faulty and needs service.

