Peacock App Not Working? Quick Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Peacock may stop working for a variety of reasons including playback errors, regional restrictions, or streaming issues. If you’re unable to access your favorite shows, the following fixes will help.

How to fix Peacock not working?

1. Check for regional availability

Open the Peacock app or website. Make sure you are accessing it from a supported country. If unavailable, consider using a VPN to connect through a region where Peacock is licensed.

You can read more about region errors in this guide on Peacock unavailable in your region.

2. Improve your Internet connection

Run a speed test to ensure your bandwidth meets Peacock’s streaming requirements.

Restart your router and modem. Switch from Wi-Fi to a wired connection if possible. Close other apps or devices consuming bandwidth.

For details on troubleshooting, check this Peacock buffering fix guide.

3. Fix playback errors

Sign out of the Peacock app and log back in. Clear the cache on your streaming device or browser.

Update the Peacock app to the latest version. Restart your device and try streaming again.

If the error persists, see this article on Peacock generic playback error fixes.

When Peacock is not working, it usually comes down to location restrictions, poor internet performance, or temporary playback issues. By checking availability, stabilizing your connection, and fixing playback errors, you can quickly get back to streaming.