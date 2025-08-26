Windows 10 KB5063842 Preview Update Brings New Features & Bunch of Bug Fixes

It's one of the last non-security updates

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Windows 10 December Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 KB5063842 (OS Build 19045.6282) Preview update. As a non-security optional update, it focuses on quality improvements, bug fixes, and new enterprise features.

One of the notable information from this release is the Windows Secure Boot certificate expiration. Certificates used by most Windows devices will start expiring in June 2026, potentially affecting the ability of personal and business PCs to boot securely.

Microsoft recommends preparing in advance to avoid disruptions. Moving on, the update also brings bunch of bug fixes. For example, issues with the Chinese Simplified IME, Windows Search pane, Family Safety approval prompts, and Portable Device removable storage policies have been fixed.

It also improves how supplementary characters appear in textboxes and resolves a Remote Desktop Services issue with web camera devices.

Notably, KB5063842 also introduces Windows Backup for Organizations. Now generally available, the feature offers enterprise-grade backup and restore to ensure seamless device transitions, whether upgrading to Windows 11 or deploying new AI PCs. As with all preview releases, KB5063842 is optional. .

