Windows on Arm to Get Microsoft’s New Low-Latency Audio Driver in 2026

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Microsoft is expanding the horizons of music production on Windows on Arm64. And it’s visible in the latest updates and partnerships, which highlights, how Arm-based PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite chips, are improving things for musicians and audio professionals.

The lightweight, quiet, and power-efficient laptops, like the Surface Laptop 7, offer exceptional performance for digital audio workstations (DAWs) without overheating or draining batteries.

Over the past year, most major DAWs have gone native on Arm64. This inckes some popular names like Steinberg Cubase, Nuendo, REAPER, Bitwig Studio, and Cakewalk Sonar. Notably, Ableton Live is set to launch its Arm64 version in 2026.

If we talk about hardware, it’s getting equal support. Leading audio interface makers such as Yamaha/Steinberg, RME, Focusrite, and Audient have released native Arm64 drivers. It enables musicians to enjoy low-latency, high-quality sound on Windows without third-party add-ons.

Microsoft’s upcoming in-box low-latency USB Audio Class 2 and ASIO driver, built in parternship with Qualcomm and Yamaha, will further simplify setup and ensure consistent, studio-grade performance across devices. Meanwhile, frameworks like JUCE and security tools like iLok are expanding Arm64 compatibility. It’ll ensure that music creators have all the professional tools they rely on.

With this ecosystem maturing rapidly, Windows on Arm64 is emerging as a serious platform for music production. If you’d like to read the full, comprehensive post with all details, demos, and developer updates, check it out here.