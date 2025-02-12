Appvisvsubsystems32.dll: What is it & How to Fix Errors Related to it?

First, repair the Microsoft Office app

What Is

by Srishti Sisodia 

Many of our readers have reported that The program can’t start because AppVIsvSubsystems32.dll is missing while launching Microsoft Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc. If you are one of them, this guide can help!

What is Appvisvsubsystems32.dll?

Appvisvsubsystems32.dll is the Microsoft Application Virtualization Client Virtualization Subsystems file and is related to Microsoft Application Virtualization.

You may encounter the Appvisvsubsystems32.dll missing error when the Microsoft Office app is corrupted, related installation files are missing, or the DLL file is damaged.

How can I fix the Appvisvsubsystems32.dll missing error?

Before you proceed with the advanced steps, check out these quick fixes:

  • Restart your PC to get rid of all the technical glitches
  • Install all the pending Windows updates
  • Check the Recycle Bin to ensure the file is not accidentally deleted
  • Run a full system scan using a reliable third-party antivirus tool

1. Download a DLL fixer tool

When you get Appvisvsubsystems32.dll not found or missing error, check if the DLL file is corrupted or missing.

If the file is not present, copy it from a healthy computer( with the same Windows iteration and architecture) to a USB drive. Then, connect the flash drive to the affected PC and move the DLL file to the dedicated path on it.

However, you need to replace it if it is present but corrupted. Once you have done this, restart your PC to confirm the changes. If you are not sure about the correct storage path of the DLL, you can check the Event Viewer to access error logs on Windows.

On the other hand, we recommend you get a third-party DLL fixer tool to fix the issue quickly. All you need to do is download & install the DLL fixer and run it.

2. Reregistering the DLL file

  1. Press the Windows key, type cmd in the search box, and select Run as administrator from the list of options to launch Command Prompt with admin rights.
  2. Type the following command to re-register the Appvisvsubsystems32.dll file, and hit Enter: regsvr32 Appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  3. When prompted, click OK to confirm, then restart your PC to let the changes take effect.

Reregistering the DLL file can help you fix this and other DLL-related issues, provided the file is on your computer.

3. Repair the Microsoft Office app

  1. Press Windows + R to open the Run window.APPWIZ RUN COMMAND with signs appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  2. Type appwiz.cpl and click OK to open the Programs and Features window.
  3. Select Microsoft Office and click Change.Change - appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  4. Choose Quick Repair and click Repair.Quick Repair

4. Reinstall the Microsoft Office app

  1. Press Windows + R to open the Run window.APPWIZ RUN COMMAND with signs appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  2. Type appwiz.cpl and click OK to open the Programs and Features window.
  3. Select Microsoft Office and click Uninstall.Uninstall appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  4. Choose Uninstall again to confirm.
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

4. Run SFC & DISM scans

  1. Press the Windows key, type cmd in the search box, and click Run as administrator from the list of options to launch Command Prompt with administrator privileges.CMD elevated
  2. Copy & paste the following command to scan and repair the damaged or missing system files, and hit Enter: sfc /scannow SFCSCANNOW CMD appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  3. Wait for the scan to be executed, and if you still see the DLL missing error, type the following command to repair the Windows system image files via Windows Update, then press Enter: Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealthRestore health appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  4. Let the command be executed successfully, then reboot your computer to save the changes.

5. Restore your PC to an older version

  1. Press Windows + R to open the Run window.rstrui command Restore point appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  2. Type rstrui and click OK to open the System Restore window.
  3. The System Restore wizard will launch, select Choose a different restore point and click Next.Choose a different restore point
  4. Choose either the oldest restore point from the list or the one created before you saw the appvisvsubsystems32.dll not found error, then click Next.Click Next after selecting a point appvisvsubsystems32.dll
  5. Click Finish to start the process.Finish appvisvsubsystems32.dll

Your Windows will restart and restore your system settings to the selected point. If it fails and you see System Restore is Not Working after the restart, it could be due to power failure or antivirus interference; check out this guide to learn about other solutions.

6. Download the DLL file manually

Note icon NOTE
If none of the solutions worked for you, you can download the DLL file from a reliable third-party website, DLL-ME, which is verified and tested by WR experts.
  1. Click this DLL-ME website link to open the appvisvsubsystems32.dll page. Click the Download button.
  2. Select the version you want to download on the next page and click the Select button.
  3. Next, click Start Download.
  4. A zip file will be downloaded; double-click the folder to open and locate the DLL file, then copy it.
  5. Navigate to this path after replacing C with your system drive letter: C:\WINDOWS\System32
  6. Paste the DLL file and restart your computer to confirm the changes.

In conclusion, to fix the appvisvsubsystems32.dll missing error, you can repair or reinstall Microsoft Office, download a third-party DLL fixer tool, re-register the DLL file, restore corrupted or missing system files via SFC & DISM scans, restore your PC to an older version or download the DLL file manually.

Do you often encounter missing DLL file issues in Windows 10 and want to avoid them?

If you encounter the p5dll.dll missing from your computer error or the WLXPhotoBase.dll missing issue.

If you have suggestions or questions about this DLL error, feel free to mention them in the comments section below.

Srishti Sisodia

