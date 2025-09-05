How to Fix Back Camera Not Working on Snapchat

by Milan Stanojevic 

If your back camera is not working on Snapchat, try the steps below to restore it. Follow the fixes in order for the best results.

Table of contents

How can I fix the back camera not working on Snapchat?

1. Restart the Snapchat app

  1. Close Snapchat completely.
  2. Reopen the app and test the back camera.

2. Restart your phone

  1. Power off your device.
  2. Wait a few seconds, then turn it back on.
  3. Open Snapchat and check the camera again.

3. Update Snapchat to the latest version

  1. Open your device’s app store.
  2. Search for Snapchat.
  3. Install any available updates.

4. Clear Snapchat cache

  1. Open Snapchat settings.
  2. Scroll down and tap Clear Cache.
    clear cache app
  3. Confirm and restart the app.

If issues persist, you may encounter related problems like Snapchat error code C14a that can disrupt normal app performance.

5. Check camera permissions

  1. Open your phone’s settings.
  2. Go to Apps > Snapchat > Permissions.
  3. Ensure Camera access is enabled.
    camera permissions

6. Reinstall Snapchat

  1. Uninstall Snapchat from your device.
  2. Restart your phone.
  3. Reinstall Snapchat from the app store.

If you use an emulator, see fixes for when Snapchat is not working on BlueStacks.

7. Test the camera outside Snapchat

  1. Open your default camera app.
  2. Switch to the back camera and take a photo.
  3. If it fails here too, the problem may be hardware related.

If standard reinstall methods do not help, consider downloading Snapchat without the App Store to rule out store delivery issues.

FAQs

Why is my back camera black on Snapchat?

It often happens due to corrupted cache, outdated app versions, or missing camera permissions.

Can Snapchat errors affect the camera?

Yes. Certain app errors or crashes can block normal camera functions until you clear cache or update.

What if my back camera works in other apps but not Snapchat?

This points to an app-specific issue. Clearing cache or reinstalling usually fixes it.

Does reinstalling Snapchat delete my account or memories?

No. Reinstalling removes the app only. Sign in again to access your account and memories.

What if none of these fixes work?

The issue may be hardware related. Contact your phone manufacturer or a repair center.

Conclusion

These steps resolve most cases of the back camera not working on Snapchat. Work through each fix in order, then revisit the FAQs if you still need help.

