How to Check Laptop Warranty Online in Minutes
Learn how to check your laptop warranty online in just a few minutes. This guide covers warranty lookup for major brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Apple, and Chromebook devices.
Table of contents
How to Check Laptop Warranty Online?
1. Check the Warranty on a Windows Laptop
You can verify your warranty directly through the manufacturer’s website. Follow these steps:
- Press Windows + R, type cmd, and press Enter.
- In Command Prompt, type the following to get your serial number: wmic bios get serialnumber
- Go to your laptop brand’s warranty lookup page
- Enter your serial number and click Submit to view your warranty expiration date.
For Microsoft Surface users, see this guide: How to check your Surface warranty.
2. Check the Warranty on a MacBook
Apple provides a simple online tool to check your MacBook warranty.
- Click the Apple logo in the top left corner.
- Select About This Mac and note your serial number.
- Visit Apple’s Check Coverage page.
- Enter your serial number and complete the verification to view coverage details.
3. Check Chromebook Warranty
Chromebooks have their warranty managed by the device manufacturer such as HP, ASUS, Acer, or Lenovo.
- Click the clock in the bottom right and open Settings.
- Select About ChromeOS, then click Additional details.
- Note your serial number.
- Use the manufacturer’s warranty page listed above to check status.
Alternative Ways to Check Laptop Warranty
These methods can also display warranty details quickly:
- Manufacturer support apps: Dell SupportAssist, HP Support Assistant, Lenovo Vantage.
- Purchase receipt: Use the invoice date to estimate coverage period.
What to Do If the Warranty Has Expired
If your warranty is no longer active, try these options:
- Contact the manufacturer for out-of-warranty repair pricing.
- Use a trusted third-party repair center for competitive quotes.
- Buy an official extended service plan if still eligible.
You can also boost productivity on your current device by learning how to use your laptop as a second monitor.
FAQs
Most laptops come with a 1 year limited warranty. Premium models may include 2 to 3 years of coverage.
Yes. Many brands offer extended coverage or premium support plans you can purchase before the original warranty expires.
Standard warranties rarely include accidental damage. You may need HP Care Pack, AppleCare Plus, or Dell Accidental Damage Service.
No. Software changes do not affect hardware warranty coverage.
Conclusion
Checking your laptop warranty is quick and can save money on repairs. Whether you use Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS, you can find your serial number and confirm coverage online. If your warranty has expired, consider an extended plan or a reliable repair shop. When moving to a new device, streamline setup by learning how to transfer files from laptop to laptop using Bluetooth.
