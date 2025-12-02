Comet Browser Just Made It Much Easier to Find Your Tabs

You can now find and reopen tabs in Comet without the need to use its AI assistant.

Comet Browser now has a built-in tab search feature. Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other Chromium browsers already offer this, but Comet users had to depend on the built-in AI assistant for anything related to tabs. That approach worked, but users wanted a direct option for quick tab switching, especially when working with many tabs.

A new “Search tabs” panel now appears at the center of the page and shows all open tabs in a list. It also includes a section for recently closed tabs. This gives users a simple place to check which pages are open and which ones recently closed.

The new Search tabs panel in Comet Browser shows all open and recently closed tabs in one place. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

How to open tab search in Comet:

Open the menu and select “Search tabs”, or

Press “Ctrl + Shift + A”, the same keyboard shortcut Chrome and Edge use.

Press Esc to close the interface.

The Recently closed section inside the panel helps users reopen a closed tab without the need to open the History page. This keeps the process quick and avoids extra steps.

Comet adds Search tabs option to the main menu with the same keyboard shortcut used in Chrome and Edge. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Comet’s design for this interface is different from Chrome. Instead of placing it inside the tab bar, the panel appears at the center of the page. The layout looks closer to Vivaldi’s style, but it still keeps everything in one place and makes the feature easy to find.

To find a specific tab in Comet, start typing in the Search tabs box. Comet shows matching tabs in a filtered list. Click Navigate, and Comet switches to that tab.

There is one important difference. The tab search feature does not search inside page content; it checks only tab titles and URLs. For deeper cross‑tab searches, the assistant still works better because it can understand page content across multiple tabs.

Comet already includes additions such as automatic Picture-in-Picture and Split View through its Chromium base. A direct tab search feature adds another simple way to move between pages without the need to use the assistant.

The new tab search feature gives users a faster way to move across open tabs and reopen closed ones.It puts Comet in line with other Chromium browsers and keeps its “Agentic browser” identity.

Comet has more to offer. It has a built-in toggle to enable dark mode for websites, and it also prevents extensions from modifying the New Tab page. And guess what, Google does not leave Comet alone either. It prompts users to choose Chrome when they visit Google’s homepage inside the browser.