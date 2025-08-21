Epson i5290 Driver Download for Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The Epson i5290 is a reliable all-in-one printer, but to keep it running smoothly, you need the right driver. Without the proper Epson i5290 driver, your printer may not function correctly on Windows. Below is a simple guide to download and install it.

How do I download Epson i5290 driver?

1. Get the driver from Epson’s official website

Go to the Epson Support page. Search for Epson i5290.

Select your operating system (Windows 10 or 11). Download the latest driver package.

Save the file to your PC.

2. Install the driver

Locate the downloaded file. Double-click to start setup. Follow on-screen instructions. Restart your PC after installation.

Open Device Manager.

Expand Printers. Right-click Epson i5290 and choose Update driver.

Select Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC to apply changes.

Fixing Epson i5290 Issues

If your Epson scanner is not working after installation or if the Epson driver download has failed, see these solutions for Epson scanner problems in Windows 10.

For Windows 11 users, make sure you are using compatible Epson printer drivers to avoid errors.

