Windows 11 Compatibility Mode: Step-by-Step Guide

Windows 11 » How To

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

how to change compatibility mode

If an app or game is not running correctly on your PC, changing its compatibility mode can fix crashes, display issues, or missing features. This guide shows you how to turn compatibility mode on or off in Windows 11.

Table of contents

How to Change Compatibility Mode in Windows 11?

Follow these steps to adjust compatibility settings for any app or program.

1. Open File Location

  1. Right-click the app shortcut or the app file.
  2. Select Open file location from the context menu.

2. Access the Properties Menu

  1. Right-click the app file again.
  2. Choose Properties from the menu.

If the Compatibility tab is missing in the Properties window, see the steps to restore the Compatibility tab in Windows 11.

3. Enable Compatibility Mode

  1. In the Properties window, open the Compatibility tab.
  2. Check Run this program in compatibility mode for.
  3. Choose an older Windows version from the list.
    run in compatibility mode
  4. Click Apply, then OK.

4. Run as Administrator (Optional)

  1. Stay on the Compatibility tab.
  2. Under Settings, check Run this program as an administrator.
    explorer_Run this program as administrator.
  3. Click Apply, then OK.

How to Turn Off Compatibility Mode

  1. Right-click the app and select Properties.
  2. Open the Compatibility tab.
  3. Uncheck Run this program in compatibility mode for.
  4. Click Apply and OK.

FAQs

How do I decide which Windows version to pick?

Start with the version the program was built for. You can usually find this in the app documentation or on the developer’s site.

Does compatibility mode slow down the system?

No, but it may limit newer Windows 11 features to keep older apps stable.

Can I use compatibility mode for older games?

Yes. Many classic games run better when set to Windows 7 or XP compatibility.

What if compatibility mode does not fix the issue?

Run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter from Windows Settings. It can detect and apply optimal settings automatically.

Conclusion

Changing compatibility mode in Windows 11 is a quick way to help older apps and games run smoothly on modern systems. If a program still refuses to open, follow these steps to fix programs that do not run on Windows for additional solutions.

More about the topics: Windows 11 guides

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages