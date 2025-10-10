Windows 11 Compatibility Mode: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If an app or game is not running correctly on your PC, changing its compatibility mode can fix crashes, display issues, or missing features. This guide shows you how to turn compatibility mode on or off in Windows 11.

How to Change Compatibility Mode in Windows 11?

Follow these steps to adjust compatibility settings for any app or program.

1. Open File Location

Right-click the app shortcut or the app file. Select Open file location from the context menu.



2. Access the Properties Menu

Right-click the app file again. Choose Properties from the menu.



If the Compatibility tab is missing in the Properties window, see the steps to restore the Compatibility tab in Windows 11.

3. Enable Compatibility Mode

In the Properties window, open the Compatibility tab. Check Run this program in compatibility mode for. Choose an older Windows version from the list.

Click Apply, then OK.

4. Run as Administrator (Optional)

Stay on the Compatibility tab. Under Settings, check Run this program as an administrator.

Click Apply, then OK.

How to Turn Off Compatibility Mode

Right-click the app and select Properties. Open the Compatibility tab. Uncheck Run this program in compatibility mode for. Click Apply and OK.

FAQs

How do I decide which Windows version to pick? Start with the version the program was built for. You can usually find this in the app documentation or on the developer’s site. Does compatibility mode slow down the system? No, but it may limit newer Windows 11 features to keep older apps stable. Can I use compatibility mode for older games? Yes. Many classic games run better when set to Windows 7 or XP compatibility. What if compatibility mode does not fix the issue? Run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter from Windows Settings. It can detect and apply optimal settings automatically.

Conclusion

Changing compatibility mode in Windows 11 is a quick way to help older apps and games run smoothly on modern systems. If a program still refuses to open, follow these steps to fix programs that do not run on Windows for additional solutions.