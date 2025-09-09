How to Fix Microsoft Intune Error Codes 53003, 401, 403, and 404

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Have you ever encountered error while managing devices in Microsoft Intune, with codes like 53003, 401, 403, or 404? These errors can prevent policy deployment, app installations, or device registration, and understanding their causes is crucial. Each code hints at a different problem that ranges from authentication, access permissions, to connectivity issues.

For IT admins and end-users, these errors can be confusing, but they are usually fixable with a few steps. In this guide, we’ll explain what each error code means, why it happens, step-by-step method to get your Intune environment back on track.

Microsoft Intune Error Codes 53003, 401, 403, and 404: What is it and how to fix

Error Code 53003

The error code means that the device is not compliant or cannot communicate with the Intune service.

Possible reasons can range from outdated Intune agent, blocked firewall, to corrupted cache.

How to fix Intune error code 53003

Restart your PC and ensure the Intune Management Extension Service is running. Clear the Intune cache at C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Intune Management Extension\Content. Verify network connectivity and allow Intune endpoints through your firewall. Update the Intune agent via Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

Error Code 401

This error code usually refers to unauthorized access. In other words, the device or user cannot authenticate with Intune. The error is usually a result of expired credentials, incorrect user permissions, or cached tokens.

How to fix Intune error code 401

Sign out and back into your Microsoft 365 account. Remove cached credentials from Credential Manager (Control Panel > Credential Manager). Confirm your user account has sufficient permissions in Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

Error Code 403

This error code in Intune usually refers to the user or device is blocked from accessing a resource.

Possible reasons ranges from device not being enrolled, missing licenses, or conditional access policies.

How to fix Intune error code 403

Check device enrollment status in Intune portal. Ensure a valid Microsoft 365 license is assigned. Review conditional access policies that might block device access.

Error Code 404

This error code hibts that Itune can’t locate the requested policy or app. You usually see this error in the event of deleted apps, removed policies, or sync delays.

How to fix Intune error code 404

Refresh Intune portal and sync your device manually. Verify that the targeted app or policy exists in Endpoint Manager. Reassign the policy or app to the device if needed.

Why You Should Fix Intune Error Codes

Fixing these errors ensures devices remain compliant, policies are applied correctly, and your environment stays secure. Ignoring them can result in failed deployments, unprotected endpoints, or incomplete configurations.

Summing Up

Intune error codes like 53003, 401, 403, and 404 are usually caused by authentication issues, missing permissions, or misconfigured policies. Simple steps like restarting services, clearing cache, re-syncing devices, and checking licenses can fix most problems. For further error codes in Intune, check our guide about eror code 80192EE7 and how to fix it. That’s not all; you can also go through a detailed guide on how to fix error code 0x87d1fde8 during profile configuration.

FAQs