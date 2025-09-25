Microsoft Movies & TV App Not Working? Try 5 Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

In the era of streaming Netflix and Prime Video, many still prefer the Microsoft Movies and TV app to stream movies and TV shows purchased on their devices. Recently, some users have reported that the app fails to launch, freezes, or displays errors when trying to play content.

While the app was once a convenient hub for movies and shows, changes in Microsoft’s services have confused users, leading to issues. If your Microsoft Movies and TV app is not working, this guide will run you through some tried and tested methods to fix it.

Note: Microsoft officially discontinued new purchases and rentals through the Movies & TV app as of July 18, 2025. You can still access and watch content you previously bought, but buying or renting new titles is no longer supported on Microsoft devices.

Quick Steps to Fix the Microsoft Movies and TV App Not Working

1. Check Internet Connection

A poor or unstable connection can cause streaming issues. Make sure your device is online, restart your router if necessary, and try streaming again.

2. Restart Your Device

Sometimes the app may fail to load due to temporary glitches. You can simply close the app, restart your Windows or Microsoft device, and reopen the Movies and TV app to see if it works.

Microsoft regularly releases updates to improve app performance. But, since the app has been shut down, it’s unlikely that an update will be available. Still, you can try to open Microsoft Store, go to “Library,” and click “Get updates” to ensure the Movies & TV app is updated to the latest version.

4. Repair or Reset the App

Go to Settings > Apps > Apps & Features, find the Microsoft Movies & TV app, and choose Advanced Options. From here, you can first try Repair, and if the issue persists, select Reset. This often resolves corrupted app data, which prevents the app from working smoothly.

5. Sign Out and Sign Back In

Sometimes account sync issues prevent content from loading. Sign out of your Microsoft account within the app, then sign back in to refresh licenses and access your purchased content.

Summing Up

That’s how you can fix the Microsoft Movies & TV app when it won’t launch, freezes, or shows errors. These steps should get you back to streaming your purchased content without hassle. If you’re experiencing similar issues on other platforms, some fixes may overlap.

