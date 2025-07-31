How to Open .ASD File in Word and Recover Unsaved Documents
Accidentally closed a Word file without saving it? Microsoft Word automatically creates backup files with the
.asd extension to help you recover unsaved documents. Here’s how to locate, open, and restore an ASD file in Word.
✅ Step 1: Locate the .ASD File on Your PC
- Press Windows + E to open File Explorer.
- Go to the default path:
C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Office\UnsavedFiles
- Look for files with the
.asdextension.
🔍 Tip: You can also search
*.asdin File Explorer if you’re unsure of the exact location.
✅ Step 2: Open the .ASD File in Microsoft Word
- Open Microsoft Word.
- Click File > Open > Recover Unsaved Documents.
- Navigate to the folder where the
.asdfile is stored.
- Select the file and click Open.
Word will load the backup file, and you can choose to save it normally.
✅ Step 3: Set AutoRecover Settings (Optional but Recommended)
To prevent future data loss:
- In Word, go to File > Options > Save.
- Ensure Save AutoRecover information every X minutes is enabled.
- Confirm the AutoRecover file location is accessible.
🛠 Can’t Open the ASD File?
- Make sure the file isn’t corrupt.
- Ensure you’re using a compatible version of Word (2010 or newer).
- You can rename the
.asdfile to
.docxand try to open it as a last resort.
What Is an ASD File?
An
.asd file is a temporary backup created by Word’s AutoRecover feature. It stores your document progress when the program crashes or if you forget to save manually. These files are not meant for direct editing but can be opened to restore work.
Summary
To open a
.asd file in Word, simply locate it in the UnsavedFiles folder and open it through Word’s recovery options. It’s a quick way to get back an unsaved document and avoid losing hours of work.
