How & Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X
The handhelds will be available stating October 16
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
ASUS and Microsoft have officially opened preorders for the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds. In the US, the ROG Xbox Ally starts at $599.99, while the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999.99. Whereas those in the UK can grab them for £499.00 and £799.00, respectively. Preorders are now live across multiple retailers in the US and UK, and in 36 other countries.
Step-by-step Method to Preorder ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X
- Log in to your preferred retailer account (Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, ASUS, Walmart, Currys, Argos, EE, etc.).
- Select your model. Choose either ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X.
- Click “Pre-order” and complete checkout with your shipping and payment information.
- Save your confirmation email; this confirms your preorder and provides tracking updates.
Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X in the US
- On Xbox Store: ROG Xbox Ally X | ROG Xbox Ally
- On Amazon: ROG Xbox Ally
- On Best Buy: ROG Xbox Ally X | ROG Xbox Ally
- On ASUS US: ROG Xbox Ally X | ROG Xbox Ally
- On Walmart: ROG Xbox Ally
Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X in the UK
- On Xbox Store: ROG Xbox Ally X | ROG Xbox Ally
- On Amazon UK: ROG Xbox Ally
- On ASUS UK: ROG Xbox Ally X | ROG Xbox Ally
- On EE: ROG Xbox Ally
- On Currys: ROG Xbox Ally X | ROG Xbox Ally
- On Argos: ROG Xbox Ally
ROG Xbox Ally X vs ROG Xbox Ally — Specs Sheet
|ROG Xbox Ally X
|ROG Xbox Ally
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Comfort & Input
|Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers; ABXY buttons; D-pad; L & R impulse triggers; L & R bumpers; Xbox button; View button; Menu button; Command Center button; Library button; 2x assignable back buttons; 2x full-size analog sticks; HD haptics; 6-Axis IMU
|Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers; ABXY buttons; D-pad; L & R Hall Effect analog triggers; L & R bumpers; Xbox button; View button; Menu button; Command Center button; Library button; 2x assignable back buttons; 2x full-size analog sticks; HD haptics; 6-Axis IMU
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme
|AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A
|Memory
|24GB LPDDR5X-8000
|16GB LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|1TB M.2 2280 SSD (easy upgrade)
|512GB M.2 2280 SSD (easy upgrade)
|Display
|7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
|7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
|I/O Ports
|1x USB4 Type-C (DP 2.1 / PD 3.0 / Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP 2.1 / PD 3.0), 1x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP 1.4 / PD 3.0), 1x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|Network & Communication
|Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4
|Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4
|Dimensions
|290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm
|290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm
|Weight
|715g
|670g
|Battery
|80Wh
|60Wh
|Included
|65W charger, stand
|65W charger, stand
That’s all we have for you in this guide. We hope you have your pre-order secured. We’ll update the pre-order links for ROG Xbox Ally X from retailers above. Stay tuned!
User forum
0 messages