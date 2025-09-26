How & Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

ASUS and Microsoft have officially opened preorders for the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds. In the US, the ROG Xbox Ally starts at $599.99, while the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999.99. Whereas those in the UK can grab them for £499.00 and £799.00, respectively. Preorders are now live across multiple retailers in the US and UK, and in 36 other countries.

Step-by-step Method to Preorder ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

Log in to your preferred retailer account (Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, ASUS, Walmart, Currys, Argos, EE, etc.). Select your model. Choose either ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X. Click “Pre-order” and complete checkout with your shipping and payment information. Save your confirmation email; this confirms your preorder and provides tracking updates.

Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X in the US

Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X in the UK

ROG Xbox Ally X vs ROG Xbox Ally — Specs Sheet

ROG Xbox Ally X ROG Xbox Ally Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Comfort & Input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers; ABXY buttons; D-pad; L & R impulse triggers; L & R bumpers; Xbox button; View button; Menu button; Command Center button; Library button; 2x assignable back buttons; 2x full-size analog sticks; HD haptics; 6-Axis IMU Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers; ABXY buttons; D-pad; L & R Hall Effect analog triggers; L & R bumpers; Xbox button; View button; Menu button; Command Center button; Library button; 2x assignable back buttons; 2x full-size analog sticks; HD haptics; 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 16GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD (easy upgrade) 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (easy upgrade) Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection I/O Ports 1x USB4 Type-C (DP 2.1 / PD 3.0 / Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP 2.1 / PD 3.0), 1x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP 1.4 / PD 3.0), 1x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack Network & Communication Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm Weight 715g 670g Battery 80Wh 60Wh Included 65W charger, stand 65W charger, stand

That’s all we have for you in this guide. We hope you have your pre-order secured. We’ll update the pre-order links for ROG Xbox Ally X from retailers above. Stay tuned!