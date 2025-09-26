How & Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

The handhelds will be available stating October 16

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

ASUS and Microsoft have officially opened preorders for the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds. In the US, the ROG Xbox Ally starts at $599.99, while the ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999.99. Whereas those in the UK can grab them for £499.00 and £799.00, respectively. Preorders are now live across multiple retailers in the US and UK, and in 36 other countries.

Step-by-step Method to Preorder ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

  1. Log in to your preferred retailer account (Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, ASUS, Walmart, Currys, Argos, EE, etc.).
  2. Select your model. Choose either ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X.
  3. Click “Pre-order” and complete checkout with your shipping and payment information.
  4. Save your confirmation email; this confirms your preorder and provides tracking updates.

Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X in the US

Where to Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X in the UK

ROG Xbox Ally X vs ROG Xbox Ally — Specs Sheet

ROG Xbox Ally XROG Xbox Ally
Operating SystemWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Comfort & InputContoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers; ABXY buttons; D-pad; L & R impulse triggers; L & R bumpers; Xbox button; View button; Menu button; Command Center button; Library button; 2x assignable back buttons; 2x full-size analog sticks; HD haptics; 6-Axis IMUContoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers; ABXY buttons; D-pad; L & R Hall Effect analog triggers; L & R bumpers; Xbox button; View button; Menu button; Command Center button; Library button; 2x assignable back buttons; 2x full-size analog sticks; HD haptics; 6-Axis IMU
ProcessorAMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 ExtremeAMD Ryzen™ Z2 A
Memory24GB LPDDR5X-800016GB LPDDR5-6400
Storage1TB M.2 2280 SSD (easy upgrade)512GB M.2 2280 SSD (easy upgrade)
Display7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
I/O Ports1x USB4 Type-C (DP 2.1 / PD 3.0 / Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP 2.1 / PD 3.0), 1x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP 1.4 / PD 3.0), 1x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
Network & CommunicationWi-Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Dimensions290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm
Weight715g670g
Battery80Wh60Wh
Included65W charger, stand65W charger, stand

That’s all we have for you in this guide. We hope you have your pre-order secured. We’ll update the pre-order links for ROG Xbox Ally X from retailers above. Stay tuned!

