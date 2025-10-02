How to Sign Out of Facebook on Any Device

Signing out of Facebook keeps your account private and secure on shared devices. Whether you use the app, desktop, or browser, you can finish in a few quick steps.

How to Sign Out from Facebook?

1. Sign Out of Facebook on Mobile App

Follow these steps to log out of Facebook on your mobile app:

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android. Tap the three-line menu icon (bottom right on iOS, top right on Android).

Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy. Tap Log Out.





Confirm to finish signing out.



If the app is not working correctly, you may also want to clear cache on Facebook.

2. Sign Out of Facebook on Desktop Website

If you are using Facebook on your computer, do the following:

Open facebook.com in your browser. Click the account icon (downward arrow or profile picture) in the top right. Select Log Out from the dropdown menu.

Wait for the login screen to appear.

For browser-specific fixes, see this guide on using the Facebook browser version.

3. Sign Out of Facebook on Mobile Browser

For users browsing Facebook on mobile without the app, here are the steps:

Open Safari, Chrome, or another browser and go to facebook.com. Tap the three-line menu icon in the upper right. Scroll to the bottom of the menu. Tap Log Out.

Why Signing Out Matters

Protects your account on shared devices

Prevents unauthorized access

Lets you switch between accounts easily

FAQs

How do I log out of Facebook on all devices? You can log out everywhere by opening Settings, selecting Security and Login, then choosing Log Out of All Sessions. Can I sign out remotely? Yes. From Settings > Security and Login, you can see all active sessions and end them individually. What happens if I forget to log out on a public computer? If you forget, your account may stay accessible. Use the remote logout option to end that session from another device. Can I set Facebook to log out automatically? Facebook does not have an auto logout feature, but clearing cookies or using private browsing sessions can help limit leftover logins.

Conclusion

Signing out of Facebook is quick whether you use the app, desktop site, or browser. Follow these steps to keep your account secure and your personal information private. If you plan to leave the platform entirely, learn how to delete your Facebook account.