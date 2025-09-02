IRCC Portal Not Working? Easy Fixes to Try

If the IRCC portal is not working, you might struggle to log in, upload files, or submit an application. This guide shows you practical fixes that usually get the site running again.

How can I fix IRCC portal if not working?

1. Check your internet connection

Confirm that your Wi-Fi or mobile data is stable. Restart your modem or router. Switch to another network or hotspot if possible. Open a different site to see if the issue is specific to IRCC. Contact your internet provider if nothing loads at all.

2. Use a supported browser

Open the IRCC portal in Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Update your browser to the latest version. Clear cache and cookies to remove old files.

Try using an incognito or private browsing window. Turn off browser extensions that might block scripts.

3. Disable VPN or Proxy

Turn off any VPN or proxy you are using. Reopen your browser and try the portal again. If it still fails, connect through another network.

4. Clear DNS cache

Press Windows + R and type cmd.

Type: ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter .

Restart your browser and try the portal again.

5. Check IRCC server status

Sometimes the outage is on IRCC’s side. Check their website or social media for service alerts. Wait and try again later if the portal is down.

FAQs

Why is the IRCC portal not working? It usually happens due to poor internet, unsupported browsers, cached data, or server downtime. Which browser should I use for the IRCC portal? The portal works best on updated versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. Can a VPN block access to IRCC? Yes, some VPNs may prevent you from logging in or slow down the connection. Disable them if needed. How do I check if IRCC is down? You can confirm by visiting the official IRCC status page or checking their social media updates.

If the IRCC portal is not working, start with basic fixes like updating your browser, clearing cache, or disabling VPNs. These simple steps often solve the issue.

If the problem is on IRCC’s side, you may just need to wait until their servers are back online. Check their official channels for updates before trying again.