KB5067036 Fixes Broken Media Creation Tool in Some Arm-based Windows 11 25H2 PCs

The update also packs bunch of new features and improvements for 24H2 and 25H2

It was back in September when broken Media Creation Tool caused havoc among users trying to upgrade to the latest version. Devices running Arm64 processors faced an error when launching the tool, with the message that read, “We’re not sure what happened, but we’re unable to run this tool on your PC.”

The issue affected version 26100.6584 of the Media Creation Tool, released on September 29, 2025, and left many unable to create bootable installation media. This was a known issue for Windows 11 25H2 devices.

Microsoft has now addressed the issue with the latest non-security update, KB5067036, which is available for both 24H2 and 25H2 users.

Besides fixing the Media Creation Tool issue, KB5067036 brings loads of new features and imorovements. Windows 11 users on 24H2 and 25H2 can now access the redesigned Start Menu, which simplifies navigation and improves overall usability.

The update also introduces color-coded battery indicators on the taskbar and, soon, the lock screen, making it easier to monitor device power at a glance.

For those with Copilot+ PCs, KB5067036 further enhances productivity with improvements to Click to Do, Voice Access, and File Explorer. You will come across better dictation support, and quick actions for managing files. Most of these new features are rolling out gradually.