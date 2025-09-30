Logitech Mouse How to Change Battery in Minutes

Learn how to change the battery in your Logitech mouse quickly and keep it working smoothly. This guide shows step-by-step instructions for different Logitech models so you can replace the batteries without hassle.

How to Replace the Battery in a Logitech Mouse?

1. Identify Your Mouse Type

Start by confirming what kind of batteries your Logitech mouse uses.

Check if your mouse is wireless or Bluetooth. Look inside the battery compartment or manual to see if it uses AA or AAA batteries. Note if your model has a rechargeable pack instead.

If you are new to these devices, see how to use a Logitech mouse.

2. Turn Off the Mouse

Make sure your mouse is powered down before changing the battery.

Flip the mouse over. Locate the power switch underneath. Slide the switch to the off position.



3. Open the Battery Compartment

Next, access the battery slot to remove the old battery.

Look for a release latch or sliding cover. Press the latch or slide the cover gently to open.

On some models, lift the top shell to reveal the battery slot.

4. Remove the Old Battery

Carefully take out the used battery and check the compartment.

Take out the used battery carefully. Inspect the compartment for dirt or corrosion. Clean it with a dry cloth if needed.

5. Insert the New Battery

Now, place the fresh battery into the correct position.

Align the battery with the + and − symbols. Place the new AA or AAA battery in the slot. Close the cover until it clicks in place.

After inserting new batteries, learn how to change DPI on a Logitech mouse to optimize performance. If your Logitech model includes a rechargeable pack instead of disposables, see how to charge a Logitech mouse for the correct steps to keep it powered.

6. Turn the Mouse Back On

Finally, power on the mouse to confirm it works properly.

Flip the power switch back to “on.” Check for an LED light or cursor movement. Confirm the mouse is working properly.

To personalize your setup after powering the mouse back on, learn how to change color on a Logitech mouse.

Tips for Better Battery Life

Use high-quality alkaline or recommended branded batteries.

Turn off the mouse when not in use.

Keep spare batteries nearby to avoid downtime.

FAQs

How often should I change the battery in my Logitech mouse? Most Logitech mice last 6 to 12 months on a single battery. Heavy use or gaming models may need more frequent replacement. Can I use rechargeable batteries in a Logitech mouse? Yes, most models accept rechargeable AA or AAA batteries. Make sure they are fully charged before use. What if my Logitech mouse does not turn on after changing the battery? Check if the battery is inserted correctly, clean the compartment, and try another working battery. If it still fails, reinstall Logitech drivers or test on another computer. How do I know when my Logitech mouse battery is low? Many models have a low-battery indicator light. Others may show warnings in Logitech G Hub or Options software when the battery is running out.

Conclusion

Changing the battery in a Logitech mouse takes only a few minutes and needs no special tools. Follow these steps to restore full functionality and extend battery life with good habits. For setup help, see how to connect a Logitech mouse to a laptop.