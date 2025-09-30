Logitech Mouse How to Change DPI (Step-by-Step Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Changing the DPI on your Logitech mouse lets you adjust pointer speed for better accuracy or faster navigation. Whether you want more precision for gaming or smoother browsing, here is how to do it.

How to Adjust DPI on Logitech Mouse?

1. Use DPI Buttons on the Mouse

Many Logitech mice include physical DPI buttons for instant adjustments.

Locate the DPI switch near the scroll wheel. Press it once to toggle between preset DPI levels. Use Logitech G Hub to customize what each preset value means.

This works instantly and is the fastest way to change DPI on the fly. If you are just getting started, here is a guide on how to use a Logitech mouse.

2. Change DPI in Logitech G Hub

For advanced customization, Logitech G Hub lets you set exact DPI values.

Download and install Logitech G Hub from the official Logitech website. Open the software and select your mouse from the dashboard. Click Sensitivity (DPI) settings.

Drag the sliders to set custom DPI values and assign them to profiles.

This lets you fine tune DPI for gaming, work, or multiple monitors. If your mouse is not recognized, see how to fix Logitech G Hub not detecting mouse.

To personalize your setup further in G Hub, learn how to change color on a Logitech mouse.

3. Adjust Pointer Speed in Windows

If your mouse does not have DPI buttons, use Windows pointer settings instead.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Devices > Mouse > Additional mouse options.

Under Pointer Options, adjust the motion slider to control speed.

This is not the same as true DPI but gives you more control. If you need setup help, here is how to connect a Logitech mouse to a laptop.

While adjusting pointer speed, remember that reliable performance also depends on power. You may need to change the battery in your Logitech mouse if it starts acting unresponsive.

For extra help with power management, see how to charge a Logitech mouse to keep your device responsive during use.

Why Changing DPI Matters

Higher DPI: Faster pointer movement with small hand motions. Great for large displays.

Faster pointer movement with small hand motions. Great for large displays. Lower DPI: Slower pointer movement for accuracy in tasks like photo editing or gaming.

FAQs

How do I check my current DPI on a Logitech mouse? You can check your DPI by opening Logitech G Hub and viewing the sensitivity settings. Some models also use LED indicators to show which DPI level is active. Can I set different DPI levels for each profile? Yes, Logitech G Hub lets you create multiple profiles and assign unique DPI levels to each one. This is useful for switching between gaming and productivity tasks. What if my Logitech mouse does not support G Hub? If your mouse is not compatible, you can use Logitech Options or Windows pointer settings to adjust speed, although it will not be true DPI adjustment. Why would I want to lower my DPI? Lowering DPI gives you more precision for tasks like graphic design, video editing, or slow-paced games that need accuracy over speed.

Conclusion

Changing DPI on your Logitech mouse helps you balance speed and precision for different tasks. Whether you use the built-in DPI buttons, Logitech G Hub, or Windows settings, customizing DPI ensures a smoother experience tailored to your workflow or gaming style.