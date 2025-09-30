How to Charge Logitech Mouse: Quick Steps That Work

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Wondering how to charge your Logitech mouse? This quick guide will show you the right way to charge any model so you can stay powered up without interruptions.

How to Charge Your Logitech Mouse?

1. Identify Your Mouse Type

Different Logitech models require different charging methods:

Rechargeable models: Built-in battery that charges via USB cable or dock. Wireless models with AA/AAA batteries: Replaceable disposable batteries. Hybrid models: Support both rechargeable batteries and disposable options.

If you are setting up your device for the first time, you may also want to learn how to use a Logitech mouse.

2. Use the Provided Charging Cable

Follow these steps if your mouse charges with a cable:

Connect the USB-C or micro-USB cable to your mouse.

Plug the other end into your computer or a wall adapter. Wait for the charging indicator and use the mouse while charging if supported.

After charging, many users tune their sensitivity. Here is how to change DPI on a Logitech mouse.

3. Place the Mouse on a Charging Dock

For models compatible with Powerplay or wireless charging pads, do this:

Place the mouse directly on the dock or mat. Ensure the dock is powered and properly aligned. Confirm charging via the LED or software indicator.

4. Replace Disposable Batteries

If your Logitech mouse uses AA or AAA batteries, here is what to do:

Open the battery compartment on the underside.

Insert new batteries, matching the polarity symbols. Close the cover securely and turn the mouse back on.

For step-by-step visuals, see how to change Logitech mouse batteries.

FAQs

How long does a full charge take? Most models need about 2 hours, while some fast-charge for short bursts of use. Can I use the mouse while charging? Yes. Most rechargeable Logitech mice work normally when plugged in. Do all Logitech mice have rechargeable batteries? No. Some use AA or AAA batteries, while higher-end models include rechargeable options. What if my mouse is not charging? Try a different USB port or cable, clean contacts, or replace batteries if applicable.

Conclusion

Charging a Logitech mouse depends on the model. Use the included USB cable, a charging dock, or replace the batteries as needed to keep your workflow smooth.

Once your mouse is powered up and ready, you can also learn how to change color on a Logitech mouse to personalize your setup.