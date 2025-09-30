How to Change RGB Color on a Logitech Mouse

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to change the color on your Logitech mouse with this step by step guide. Whether you use Logitech G Hub or built in buttons, you can easily adjust RGB lighting and personalize your setup.

How to Change the Color on a Logitech Mouse?

1. Open Logitech G Hub

Follow these steps to get started with G Hub.

Download and install Logitech G Hub from the official site.

Launch the app and connect your mouse. Select your device from the dashboard.

If you also want to fine tune performance, see how to change DPI on a Logitech mouse.

2. Go to the Lighting tab

Now access the lighting controls.

Click the Lighting section in G Hub.

Choose the effect type such as fixed color, breathing, or cycle. Pick your desired color from the palette or enter RGB values.

3. Save your settings

Make sure to apply the changes.

Apply changes and set a default profile. Confirm the new color shows on your mouse. Optionally save profiles per game or app.

4. Use hardware buttons on supported models

For mice with built in color buttons, follow these steps.

Check if your mouse has a dedicated lighting button. Press the button to cycle through preset colors. Use this option if G Hub is not installed.

If your mouse is not lighting up correctly, the issue may be power related. Here is how to change the battery in a Logitech mouse.

FAQs

How do I reset Logitech mouse lighting? Open G Hub, select your mouse, and choose Restore Defaults under the Lighting tab. Can I sync mouse colors with my keyboard? Yes. Use G Hub LightSync to match colors across supported Logitech devices. Do all Logitech mice support color changes? No. RGB control is available on Logitech G or other RGB enabled models. Office models usually do not support lighting changes. Can I turn off the RGB lights completely? Yes. In G Hub, open Lighting and choose Off to disable all effects.

Conclusion

Changing the color of your Logitech mouse is simple with G Hub or built in controls. Customize your setup, create per app profiles, or switch the lights off when you want a distraction free desk. If you also need help managing power, learn how to charge a Logitech mouse.