How to Change RGB Color on a Logitech Mouse
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Learn how to change the color on your Logitech mouse with this step by step guide. Whether you use Logitech G Hub or built in buttons, you can easily adjust RGB lighting and personalize your setup.
Table of contents
How to Change the Color on a Logitech Mouse?
1. Open Logitech G Hub
Follow these steps to get started with G Hub.
- Download and install Logitech G Hub from the official site.
- Launch the app and connect your mouse.
- Select your device from the dashboard.
If you also want to fine tune performance, see how to change DPI on a Logitech mouse.
2. Go to the Lighting tab
Now access the lighting controls.
- Click the Lighting section in G Hub.
- Choose the effect type such as fixed color, breathing, or cycle.
- Pick your desired color from the palette or enter RGB values.
3. Save your settings
Make sure to apply the changes.
- Apply changes and set a default profile.
- Confirm the new color shows on your mouse.
- Optionally save profiles per game or app.
4. Use hardware buttons on supported models
For mice with built in color buttons, follow these steps.
- Check if your mouse has a dedicated lighting button.
- Press the button to cycle through preset colors.
- Use this option if G Hub is not installed.
If your mouse is not lighting up correctly, the issue may be power related. Here is how to change the battery in a Logitech mouse.
FAQs
Open G Hub, select your mouse, and choose Restore Defaults under the Lighting tab.
Yes. Use G Hub LightSync to match colors across supported Logitech devices.
No. RGB control is available on Logitech G or other RGB enabled models. Office models usually do not support lighting changes.
Yes. In G Hub, open Lighting and choose Off to disable all effects.
Conclusion
Changing the color of your Logitech mouse is simple with G Hub or built in controls. Customize your setup, create per app profiles, or switch the lights off when you want a distraction free desk. If you also need help managing power, learn how to charge a Logitech mouse.
User forum
0 messages