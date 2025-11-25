How to Use MakeMKV Software to Convert DVDs and Blu-rays to MKV
MakeMKV software helps you turn DVDs and Blu-rays into high quality MKV files that you can store or stream on your devices, and in this guide we’re going to show you all you need to know about it.
Table of contents
- What is MakeMKV software?
- How to download MakeMKV software
- How to use MakeMKV software to rip a DVD or Blu-ray
- Why MakeMKV software works well
- Common use cases for MakeMKV
- FAQs
What is MakeMKV software?
MakeMKV software converts encrypted DVDs and Blu-rays into MKV files without losing quality.
If you want to play MKV files smoothly on Windows devices, you can follow this guide on how to open MKV videos in Windows.
How to download MakeMKV software
1. Download the installer
Follow these steps to download the setup file for your system.
- Visit makemkv.com.
- Open the Download page.
- Choose the Windows, macOS, or Linux version.
- Save the installer.
2. Install the program
Use these steps to complete the installation on your computer.
- Run the installer.
- Accept the license agreement.
- Click Next through setup steps.
- Click Install.
3. Launch MakeMKV
Open the program using these simple steps.
- Open the Start menu or Finder.
- Search for MakeMKV.
- Launch the app.
How to use MakeMKV software to rip a DVD or Blu-ray
1. Insert your disc
Begin by placing your disc into the optical drive.
- Place a DVD or Blu-ray into your drive.
- Wait for MakeMKV to detect it.
2. Open the disc
Let MakeMKV read your disc content with these steps.
- Click the disc icon.
- Wait for MakeMKV to scan titles.
- Review available video, audio, and subtitle options.
3. Select what you want to rip
Choose which titles, audio tracks, and subtitles you want to save.
4. Start the ripping process
Start the MKV conversion with the steps below.
If you want to convert the final file later, you can use this guide on how to convert MKV to MP4.
Why MakeMKV software works well
MakeMKV produces MKV files without reencoding, so you keep the original video and audio quality.
Common use cases for MakeMKV
Many people use MakeMKV for these practical situations.
- Back up your movie collection.
- Convert Blu-rays for media servers.
- Create a digital library for NAS devices.
- Save DVDs before they scratch.
- Store movies on external drives for safer access.
If you want to archive your rips on new discs, you can follow this guide on how to burn MKV files to DVD.
FAQs
It extracts video, audio tracks, subtitles, and chapters from DVDs and Blu-rays and saves them as MKV files.
Yes. The public beta works for free and unlocks all features.
No. It copies the original video stream without compression.
Yes. It reads most encrypted discs and converts them to MKV.
MakeMKV software gives you a simple way to turn your DVD and Blu-ray library into safe, high quality digital files. You follow clear steps to install the tool, read your disc, select tracks, and generate MKV files that work on almost any media player. The result offers long term preservation and flexible playback across your devices.
