How to Use MakeMKV Software to Convert DVDs and Blu-rays to MKV

MakeMKV software helps you turn DVDs and Blu-rays into high quality MKV files that you can store or stream on your devices, and in this guide we’re going to show you all you need to know about it.

What is MakeMKV software?

MakeMKV software converts encrypted DVDs and Blu-rays into MKV files without losing quality.

If you want to play MKV files smoothly on Windows devices, you can follow this guide on how to open MKV videos in Windows.

How to download MakeMKV software

1. Download the installer

Follow these steps to download the setup file for your system.

Visit makemkv.com. Open the Download page.

Choose the Windows, macOS, or Linux version. Save the installer.

2. Install the program

Use these steps to complete the installation on your computer.

Run the installer. Accept the license agreement. Click Next through setup steps. Click Install.

3. Launch MakeMKV

Open the program using these simple steps.

Open the Start menu or Finder. Search for MakeMKV. Launch the app.

How to use MakeMKV software to rip a DVD or Blu-ray

1. Insert your disc

Begin by placing your disc into the optical drive.

Place a DVD or Blu-ray into your drive. Wait for MakeMKV to detect it.

2. Open the disc

Let MakeMKV read your disc content with these steps.

Click the disc icon.

Wait for MakeMKV to scan titles. Review available video, audio, and subtitle options.



3. Select what you want to rip

Choose which titles, audio tracks, and subtitles you want to save.

Tick the titles you want. Expand each title to choose audio or subtitles. Select an output folder.



4. Start the ripping process

Start the MKV conversion with the steps below.

Click the Make MKV button.

Monitor the progress. Wait for the MKV file to finish.

If you want to convert the final file later, you can use this guide on how to convert MKV to MP4.

Why MakeMKV software works well

MakeMKV produces MKV files without reencoding, so you keep the original video and audio quality.

Common use cases for MakeMKV

Many people use MakeMKV for these practical situations.

Back up your movie collection.

Convert Blu-rays for media servers.

Create a digital library for NAS devices.

Save DVDs before they scratch.

Store movies on external drives for safer access.

If you want to archive your rips on new discs, you can follow this guide on how to burn MKV files to DVD.

FAQs

What does MakeMKV software do It extracts video, audio tracks, subtitles, and chapters from DVDs and Blu-rays and saves them as MKV files. Is MakeMKV free Yes. The public beta works for free and unlocks all features. Does MakeMKV reduce video quality No. It copies the original video stream without compression. Can MakeMKV handle copy protection Yes. It reads most encrypted discs and converts them to MKV.

MakeMKV software gives you a simple way to turn your DVD and Blu-ray library into safe, high quality digital files. You follow clear steps to install the tool, read your disc, select tracks, and generate MKV files that work on almost any media player. The result offers long term preservation and flexible playback across your devices.