How to Remove Section Break in Word (Step-by-Step Guide)

Section breaks in Microsoft Word let you format different parts of a document separately. But if you no longer need them, they can disrupt your layout. Here’s how to remove them step by step.

How do I remove a section break in Word?

1. Show Formatting Marks

This helps you see hidden characters such as section breaks.

Open your Word document. Go to the Home tab in the ribbon menu. Locate the Show/Hide ¶ button in the Paragraph group.

Click it once to display hidden formatting marks. Verify that you now see marks like ¶ and “Section Break” in the text.

2. Locate the Section Break

Once formatting marks are visible, you can scroll and find the break.

Move through your document carefully. Look for text labeled Section Break along with its type (Next Page, Continuous, Even Page, Odd Page). Stop when you reach the break you want to remove. Place your cursor just before the break text.

3. Select the Break

Selecting the break ensures you delete the correct formatting mark.

Position your cursor at the start of the section break. Hold down the Shift key on your keyboard. Press the Right Arrow once to highlight the break. Confirm the break is highlighted, not regular text.

4. Delete the Break

After selecting the break, delete it to merge sections.

Keep the break highlighted. Press the Delete key on your keyboard. Watch as the break disappears instantly. Review your document to check that sections are now merged.

Alternative Method: Use Navigation Pane

If you prefer, you can remove section breaks using the Navigation Pane.

Click the View tab in Word. Check the box for Navigation Pane.

Switch to the Headings tab inside the pane. Scroll to the section where the break exists. Delete the break at the end of that section as described above.

FAQs

How do I remove all section breaks in Word at once? Open Ctrl + H (Find and Replace), click More > Special > Section Break, leave “Replace with” empty, and select Replace All. Will deleting a section break mess up formatting? Yes, sometimes headers, footers, or margins may revert. Reapply your formatting if necessary after deletion. What’s the difference between a section break and a page break? A page break simply moves text to a new page, while a section break changes formatting settings like orientation or columns.

Conclusion

Removing a section break in Microsoft Word is simple once you know where to look. Use the Show/Hide ¶ button to reveal hidden formatting, select the break, and press Delete. If needed, reapply formatting to keep your document clean and professional.

