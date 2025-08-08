Mozilla rolls out Firefox 141.0.3 update to fix two specific bugs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Mozilla has released Firefox 141.0.3 targeting two specific but important bugs. The update comes shortly after version 141.0.2, which addressed crashes on PCs with older NVIDIA drivers and other stability issues.

The Firefox 141.0.3 update addresses a problem affecting websites built using Svelte, a JavaScript framework known for creating highly interactive pages.

In recent versions of Firefox, certain on-screen elements on Svelte sites would unexpectedly vanish over time. A message appearing after a button click, for instance, could disappear without warning. The latest patch resolves that bug.

The latest update also fixes an issue in Strict Tracking Protection. While Firefox continued to block cryptominers, they were not appearing in the list of blocked items, potentially leaving privacy-conscious users confused. With the update, the block list display now reflects the actual protections in place.

Not to forget, Firefox 141, released in late July, was a more feature-heavy update. It introduced AI-powered tab grouping, vertical tab improvements, WebGPU support for Windows, memory optimizations for Linux, and new address bar actions. But, the recent updates has been released to fix multiple bugs spotted by the team and users. users.

The 141.0.3 update is available now through Firefox’s built-in updater as well as Mozilla’s website. You can also install it manually by navigating to the “About Firefox” section in the menu.