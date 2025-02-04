Fix: Please Wait Patiently for Load Modules in MSI Dragon Center

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

In the last few days, many have reported seeing the Please wait patiently for load modules message when launching MSI Dragon Center. It remains on this screen for hours, with the program not loading at all.

Based on my research, the problem usually appears due to missing permissions, absence of critical services, corrupted system files, missing updates, and an improper MSI Dragon Center installation.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install pending updates for Windows and MSI Dragon Center, and terminate all non-critical processes in the Task Manager.

How can I fix the Please wait patiently for load modules error in MSI Dragon Center?

1. Run MSI Dragon Center as administrator

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Dragon Center in the text field, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. When MSI Dragon Center launches, verify whether it moves past the Please wait patiently for load modules screen.

2. Run the MSI Central Service

Press Windows + R to open Run, type services.msc in the text field, and hit Enter . Locate the MSI Central Service, right-click on it, and select Properties. Choose Automatic from the Startup type dropdown menu, and click on Start under Service status if the service is not already running. Click Apply and OK to save the changes. Finally, reboot the PC and check if MSI Dragon Center is stuck on loading.

Press Windows + R to open Run, paste the following command, and hit Enter : msdt.exe /id WindowsUpdateDiagnostic Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting and apply the suggested changes. Once done, restart the computer and check for improvements.

4. Repair system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Execute this command to run the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Finally, restart the PC to apply the changes.

For many, corrupted system files were the reason behind the Please wait patiently for load modules MSI Dragon Center error. In this case, running the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans will replace all problematic files with their cached copies!

5. Repair/reset MSI Dragon Center

Press Windows + I to open Settings, go to Apps from the navigation pane, and click on Installed apps. Locate the Dragon Center entry, click on the ellipsis next to it, and select Advanced options. Click on Repair, and then check for improvements. If the error persists, click on Reset. Again, click Reset in the confirmation prompt and wait for the process to complete. Once done, verify whether the MSI Dragon Center starts working.

The Repair and Reset functions can be useful against the MSI Dragon Center Please wait patiently for load modules error in Windows. While Repair performs basic troubleshooting, a Reset will look for any missing app files and replace them.

6. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click the System Restore button. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list, and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and choose the appropriate response in the confirmation prompt. Wait for the restore to complete. It will take 15-45 minutes.

If a recent change to the system is behind MSI Dragon Center not working, performing a system restore will do the trick. Just make sure you choose a restore point created before the error first appeared!

7. Reinstall the MSI Dragon Center

Press Windows + I to open Settings, go to Apps from the left, and then click on Installed apps. Locate the Dragon Center entry, click the ellipsis next to it, and select Uninstall. Again, click Uninstall in the confirmation prompt and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Similarly, remove the MSI SDK package from the PC. Now, restart the computer, and delete any files linked to Dragon Center. Finally, download and install MSI Dragon Center from the official website.

When a quick removal doesn’t help, there are some leftover files still conflicting with the new installation. In this case, use a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app, and then perform a fresh installation!

One of these solutions should help get rid of the Please wait patiently for load modules message in MSI Dragon Center. If the problem persists, contact MSI support for more help.

In case you want to explore similar options, discover the best MSI Dragon Center alternatives and pick one that best suits your requirements!

For any queries or to share more fixes with our readers, drop a comment below.