How to Use Network and Internet Settings in Windows 10

Managing your Network and Internet settings in Windows 10 helps you control Wi-Fi, Ethernet, VPN, and connection troubleshooting from one central location. Whether you are fixing a connection issue or optimizing performance, understanding these settings makes your PC more reliable and secure.

How to Open Network and Internet Settings in Windows 10?

1. Using the Start Menu

Click the Start button at the bottom-left corner of your screen. Select Settings (gear icon). Choose Network & Internet from the list.



This opens the main control panel for network connections and troubleshooting tools.

For more detailed options, you can visit the Network and Sharing Center on Windows 10 , which offers additional connection settings and adapter configurations.

2. Using Quick Access

Right-click the Network icon in the system tray at the bottom-right corner. Select Open Network & Internet settings. Wait for the settings window to open.

Key Sections in Network & Internet Settings

1. Status

This section shows your active network connection and total data usage. You can also use the built in Network troubleshooter to diagnose and fix problems.

To adjust your connection visibility and security, learn how to change your network type from public to private .

2. Wi-Fi

The Wi-Fi section lets you manage wireless connections. You can toggle Wi-Fi on or off and use Manage known networks to edit or remove saved connections.

3. Ethernet

The Ethernet tab handles wired network connections. Select your Ethernet network name to view IP address, DNS settings, and other connection details.

If you need more information on connection properties and technical data, you can check this guide on network connection details in Windows 11 , which applies in a similar way to Windows 10.

4. Dial-up

Dial-up manages legacy internet connections. While less common today, it remains available for compatibility with older setups.

5. VPN

The VPN section allows you to set up secure connections to remote networks. You can add a VPN profile by entering the provider name, server address, and login credentials, then saving the configuration.

6. Airplane Mode

Airplane mode disables all wireless communications at once. Toggle the Airplane mode switch when you need to disconnect quickly or conserve power.

7. Mobile Hotspot

Mobile hotspot lets your PC share its internet connection with other devices. You can customize the network name, password, and choose the connection you want to share.

8. Proxy

The Proxy section configures proxy servers for secure browsing or access to specific networks. Enable Use a proxy server and enter the address and port provided by your network administrator or service.

How to Reset Network Settings in Windows 10

If you continue to experience network issues, you can reset all network components and settings to their defaults.

Open Settings > Network & Internet > Status. Scroll down and click Network reset. Select Reset now and confirm the action. Restart your PC to complete the reset process.

Why Network & Internet Settings Matter

Properly configuring your network settings helps ensure stable connectivity, reduces troubleshooting time, and strengthens online security. It also gives you greater control over data usage, privacy, and how your device appears on local networks.

FAQs

How do I check my IP address in Windows 10? Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Status, click Properties, and look for your IPv4 address in the list. Why is my Wi-Fi not showing up? Make sure Airplane mode is turned off, the Wi-Fi adapter is enabled, and the wireless router is powered on and broadcasting. Rebooting the router and PC can also help. How do I forget a Wi-Fi network? Open Wi-Fi > Manage known networks, select the network you want to remove, then click Forget. How do I change from public to private network? Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Status, click your active network name, then choose Private under Network profile. Can I see detailed connection information? Yes. In your network Properties, you can see IP configuration, DNS servers, MAC address, and other technical details used for troubleshooting and configuration.

Conclusion

The Network and Internet settings in Windows 10 give you full control over how your computer connects and communicates. From managing Wi-Fi and Ethernet to configuring VPN, proxy, and mobile hotspot, these tools help you maintain a stable, secure connection that fits your needs. Regularly reviewing these settings ensures your system stays responsive, protected, and ready for any network environment.