NoMachine Windows: How To Set Up And Use Remote Desktop

NoMachine Windows gives you fast remote access with smooth video performance and secure connections. This guide explains what it offers, how to set it up, and how to use its core features.

What Is NoMachine on Windows?

NoMachine is a remote desktop app that lets you access your Windows PC from another device. It streams your desktop in real time, supports full control, and includes audio and file transfer tools.

This is a good alternative if you need remote desktop capabilities similar to other tools. For more options, see how to enable multiple remote desktop sessions in Windows 11.

Key Features of NoMachine on Windows

NoMachine includes tools that help you work, share content, or control your PC from any location.

High quality desktop streaming with low latency.

Built in audio forwarding for videos, calls, and system sounds.

File transfer panel for sending files between devices.

Multi monitor support for switching or viewing displays.

Recording tools for capturing your remote session.

Clipboard sharing for copying text between devices.

Secure connections with encrypted protocols.

Mobile and cross platform compatibility.

If you want another remote tool for comparison, check out how to download Chrome Remote Desktop on Windows 11.

How to Install NoMachine on Windows

Follow these steps to install NoMachine correctly on your Windows PC.

Visit the official NoMachine download page. Download the Windows installer.

Run the installer and click Next. Accept the license agreement. Keep the default installation options. Click Install and wait for the setup to finish. Restart your PC.

How to Connect to Your Windows PC with NoMachine

Use these steps to start your first remote connection.

Open NoMachine on your Windows PC. Find the IP address shown on the welcome screen. Open NoMachine on your client device. Click New to create a connection profile. Enter the Windows PC IP address.

Select NX as the protocol. Enter your Windows username and password. Confirm the connection to start the remote session.

How to Use NoMachine Features

NoMachine includes several tools inside the session menu. Here is how you access and use them.

Using file transfer

You can send files between your devices directly inside the NoMachine session window. Use the menu on the right side to open the transfer panel and manage uploads or downloads with a few clicks.

Move your mouse to the right edge of the screen to open the menu. Select Transfer files. Choose files you want to upload or download. Confirm and wait for the transfer to finish.



Switching monitors

NoMachine allows you to switch between connected displays easily. Use the display controls to view a single monitor or swap between them during your remote session.

Open the session menu. Select Display. Choose the monitor you want to view or switch between.



Enabling audio

You can forward sound from your Windows PC to your remote device. Enable audio inside the session menu to hear system sounds, media, and application audio.

Open the session menu. Select Audio. Make sure audio forwarding is enabled.

Recording your session

NoMachine includes a built in recorder that lets you capture your remote desktop. Use this feature when you want to save your workflow or document an issue.

Open the session menu. Select Record session. Choose the recording location. Start and stop recording as needed.

If you prefer a more simplified share session approach for guests, see how Chrome Remote Desktop Guest Mode works.

FAQs

Why is NoMachine not connecting on Windows The most common causes include blocked firewall rules, disabled services, or sleep mode triggering on your network adapter. Does NoMachine work on Windows 11 Yes. NoMachine fully supports Windows 11 and works with both local and remote sessions. Why is NoMachine lagging Slow connections usually happen due to low bandwidth or background apps using too much CPU. Can I transfer files through NoMachine Yes. Use the file transfer panel during a session to upload or download files quickly.

Conclusion

NoMachine Windows gives you fast remote access with features that help you work or collaborate from anywhere. You now know how to install the app, connect to your PC, manage screens, transfer files, and record sessions. Each of the links above gives you additional options if you want to explore other remote access methods or compare tools.