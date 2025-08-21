ODBC Driver 17 For SQL Server: How to Install And Fix Issues

by Milan Stanojevic 

The ODBC Driver 17 for SQL Server allows Windows applications to connect seamlessly to SQL Server databases. It is required for many business apps and BI tools. Below, we explain how to install it and what to do if you face errors.

How do I install the ODBC driver 17 for SQL Server?

1. Download the driver

  1. Go to Microsoft’s official download page for ODBC Driver 17.
  2. Choose the right installer based on your system: x64 or x86.
    download links for ODBC Driver 17 for SQL server

If you also work with Oracle databases, see this guide on how to install Oracle ODBC driver on Windows 10 for additional reference.

2. Run the Setup

  1. Double-click the .msi package you downloaded.
    msi setup file for ODBC Driver 17
  2. Follow the on-screen installation wizard.
  3. Accept the license terms and select the installation folder.

3. Verify the installation

  1. Open the ODBC Data Source Administrator from Windows search.
  2. Under the Drivers tab, confirm that ODBC Driver 17 for SQL Server is listed.
    ODBC data source administrator window

Fixing Common ODBC Driver 17 Errors

Sometimes, after installing the driver, users encounter connection or compatibility problems. These can appear when connecting from older applications or after a Windows update.

If you still face issues, see the troubleshooting tips for Windows 10 ODBC errors that can help resolve driver or registry conflicts.

Why Use ODBC Driver 17 for SQL Server?

  • Broad compatibility with SQL Server 2008 through SQL Server 2022.
  • TLS encryption support for secure data connections.
  • Unicode support for global applications.
  • Works with analytics, reporting, and ETL tools that rely on ODBC connections.

With these steps, you should have the ODBC Driver 17 installed and running properly on your Windows PC. If problems occur, updating your SQL Server and checking ODBC settings usually solves them quickly.

