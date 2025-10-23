Perplexity Comet Browser’s Built‑In Dark Mode Shortcut Might Make You Ditch Chrome

Comet Browser makes it easy to turn any website dark instantly with a shortcut, something Chrome still doesn’t offer.

After useful additions like Split View and a native ad blocker, Comet Browser now lets you turn any site dark with one shortcut: Alt+N. It’s a small but practical feature that Chrome still hides behind experimental flags. Perplexity’s Comet continues to include details like this that make browsing feel more natural.

Chrome offers a dark mode for its interface, but no quick shortcut to turn individual websites dark.

It solves a common issue where Chrome users rely on extensions or hidden settings to make websites dark. In Comet, it takes just one key press.

Comet Browser Dark Mode Shortcut for Websites

When a page still appears in light mode, pressing Alt + N switches the site to dark mode immediately. The shortcut appears in Comet’s own keyboard shortcuts list as “Toggle dark mode for websites.” It works on most pages, even when the browser theme itself is set to “Default” or “Dark.”

Comet Browser lists a built-in keyboard shortcut, Alt + N, to toggle dark mode for websites. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The shortcut applies only to the active tab. It gives users control to darken individual websites instead of forcing dark mode across the browser.

This feature is useful for night readers, web developers who test contrast, or anyone who wants consistent dark mode across sites without depending on individual website themes.

Comet Browser sets itself apart from Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers by offering a simple key command to change a site’s appearance manually.

Comet’s dark mode toggle works per tab and applies the change instantly. It feels like a small addition at first, but it soon proves valuable once discovered.

Most browsers, including Chrome, require hidden flags or extensions to toggle dark mode for websites, but Comet makes it available by default.

That’s not all. Comet Browser now supports automatic Picture-in-Picture mode and will soon include a built-in browser VPN.

Additionally, Comet Browser blocks New Tab Page extensions by default.