ROG Xbox Ally X Pre-orders Sold Out? You Can Still Grab It From These Retailers

The hype around the beefier handheld is indeed real

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Pre-order ROG Xbox Ally X

It’s been barely 24 hours since Microsoft opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally series, and the beefier ROG Xbox Ally X’s pre-orders have already sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide. Microsoft confirmed the news today on X via an official Xbox handle.

The premium handheld, built in partnership with ASUS, has quickly become one of the hottest devices of the season. Fans responded to Microsoft’s tweets with frustration, saying that some missed out within minutes of the listings going live.

No wonder, this suggests that pre-order sales exceeded the company’s expectations. But worry not, here’s where you can still pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Although the Xbox Store is out of pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X, ASUS has confirmed that the ASUS Store is still taking pre-orders. If you’re in the US, pre-order ROG Xbox Ally X here. Those in the UK can pre-order the handheld here.

For those who live in the US and prefer Best Buy, you can pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally X here. If you live in the UK and prefer Currys, pre-order the Ally X here.

Meanwhile, the standard ROG Xbox Ally remains available almost everywhere, but hype around the Ally X is real. The latter features upgraded specs, including a Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

