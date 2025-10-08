How to Create a Site in SharePoint (Step-by-Step Guide)

Creating a site in SharePoint lets you organize projects, documents, and communication for your team. Whether you use Microsoft 365 or SharePoint Online, the setup only takes a few minutes.

How to Create a Site in SharePoint?

1. Steps to Create a Site in SharePoint

Before starting, make sure you have permission to create new sites.

Go to the SharePoint start page by opening Microsoft 365 and selecting SharePoint.

Click + Create site on the SharePoint homepage.

Choose between a Team site for collaboration or a Communication site for sharing company-wide updates.

Enter a clear site name that represents your team or project. Add a description explaining your site’s purpose. Set privacy options to Public or Private depending on who should have access. Add members and owners by typing their names or email addresses. Click Finish to create your new SharePoint site.



After creating your site, you can organize content into folders for clarity. To learn how, see how to create a folder in SharePoint.

2. Customize Your SharePoint Site

Once your site is ready, you can personalize its look and functionality.

Open Settings > Change the look to modify theme or layout. Use Edit page > + Add web part to insert news, calendars, or lists.

Upload and organize your files into folders for easy navigation. Go to Settings > Site information to upload your logo and edit site details.

If you want to move content between different sites or libraries, check out how to move files in SharePoint for detailed instructions.

What Is a SharePoint Site?

A SharePoint site is a dedicated workspace for teams or departments. It allows file sharing, version control, and collaboration in one place. You can create Team Sites for internal projects or Communication Sites to share information across your organization.

When you manage files and updates properly, you’ll keep your workspace organized and make collaboration easier across departments. For full platform basics, read how to use SharePoint.

Why Create a SharePoint Site?

Centralizes your team’s files and communication.

Improves productivity and version control.

Offers easy integration with Microsoft Teams and OneDrive.

FAQs

What’s the difference between a Team site and a Communication site? A Team site is for collaboration within small groups, while a Communication site shares information broadly across the organization. Can I delete or rename a SharePoint site later? Yes. Admins can rename, change the URL, or delete a site anytime from the SharePoint Admin Center. How do I restrict access to a site? Set it as Private during creation or adjust permissions later under Site Settings > Permissions. Can I link my SharePoint site with Microsoft Teams? Yes. When you create a Team site, a Microsoft Teams group can be linked automatically for chat and meetings integration.

Conclusion

Creating a SharePoint site is one of the easiest ways to centralize teamwork, streamline communication, and manage projects across your organization. With flexible permissions, customizable layouts, and full integration into Microsoft 365, SharePoint makes collaboration efficient and organized from day one.