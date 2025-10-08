How to Delete a SharePoint Site Step by Step

Deleting a SharePoint site helps you remove unused spaces and keep your organization tidy. Follow these simple steps to delete a SharePoint site safely.

How to Delete a Site in SharePoint?

How to Delete a SharePoint Site

Before deleting, ensure you have site owner or admin permissions.

Open your SharePoint site and sign in with your Microsoft 365 account.

Click the gear icon in the top-right corner and select Site Information or Site Settings.

Under Site Actions, choose Delete this site.

Confirm the deletion when prompted to move the site to the recycle bin. Go to the SharePoint Admin Center, open Recycle Bin, and permanently delete it if needed.

Once deleted, the site remains in the recycle bin for 93 days before being permanently removed.

How to Delete a Site Collection in SharePoint Admin Center

If you manage multiple sites, follow these steps to delete an entire collection.

Visit https://admin.microsoft.com and log in with your admin credentials. Open Admin Centers and select SharePoint. Go to Sites > Active sites.

Select the site collection you want to remove.

Click Delete, then confirm to move it to the second-stage recycle bin.

Deleting a site collection removes all subsites, libraries, and permissions, so proceed carefully.

What Happens After Deleting a SharePoint Site?

After deletion, SharePoint moves the site to the recycle bin for 93 days. During that time, you can restore it if needed. Afterward, it’s permanently deleted from Microsoft’s servers.

Regularly cleaning up unused sites improves navigation and performance across your organization.

FAQs

Can I recover a deleted SharePoint site? Yes. You can restore it from the SharePoint Admin Center within 93 days of deletion. Who can delete a SharePoint site? Only site owners or administrators can delete a SharePoint site or collection. Will deleting a site remove its files? Yes. All documents, lists, and pages stored in that site are deleted. What happens to permissions after deletion? All site permissions and group memberships tied to that site are removed once the site is deleted.

Conclusion

Deleting old or unused SharePoint sites is an effective way to keep your workspace organized and secure. Always double-check for important files before confirming deletion and use the Admin Center for large-scale cleanup.

