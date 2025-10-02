How to Move Files in SharePoint (Step-by-Step Guide)

Learn how to move files in SharePoint using a few simple methods. Whether you want to reorganize folders or migrate documents between libraries, this step-by-step guide covers everything you need.

How to Move Files in SharePoint?

1. Move Files Using the Browser Interface

The simplest way is through the SharePoint web interface.

Log in to your SharePoint site.

Open the document library that contains the file. Select the file or folder you want to move. Click Move to in the command bar.

Choose the destination folder or library. Select Move here to confirm.



This works for both single files and entire folders. Before making big changes, consider backing up your SharePoint Online files for extra safety.

2. Move Files Between Libraries

You can also transfer files across libraries within the same site.

Open the source library in SharePoint. Select the file or multiple files you want to move. Click Move to from the menu. Navigate to the destination library. Pick the folder or root of the library. Select Move here to complete the process.

If you prefer a familiar layout, you can open SharePoint in File Explorer to handle moves with drag-and-drop.

3. Move Files with OneDrive Sync

If you prefer working in File Explorer, use OneDrive sync.

In SharePoint, click Sync on the document library.

Wait for the library to appear in File Explorer. Drag and drop the files to the desired folder. Allow OneDrive to sync the changes back to SharePoint.

This option is useful for moving large groups of files quickly. To make the process seamless, set up automatic SharePoint to OneDrive sync.

4. Move Files with Power Automate

For recurring moves, Power Automate can handle automation.

Open Power Automate in Microsoft 365. Create a new flow. Add a trigger, such as When a file is created. Insert an action to Move file in SharePoint. Configure the source and destination library paths. Save and run your flow.

This method reduces manual work for repetitive file moves.

Why Moving Files in SharePoint Works Better Than Copying

Unlike copying, moving keeps version history intact. SharePoint automatically updates file permissions and metadata, ensuring consistent collaboration across your team.

FAQs

How do I move multiple files in SharePoint? Select all the files you need, then choose Move to and confirm the destination. Can I move files between different SharePoint sites? Yes, but only if the admin enables cross-site moves. Otherwise, you need to download and re-upload. Does moving a file change its link? Yes, but SharePoint automatically updates links in most Microsoft 365 apps. What happens if I move a file someone is editing? If the file is open, the move may be delayed until the user closes it. Once closed, the file will transfer normally.

Conclusion

SharePoint gives you multiple ways to move files depending on your needs. Use the browser interface for quick actions, OneDrive sync for large file sets, or Power Automate for ongoing automation. Choosing the right method ensures your documents remain organized, accessible, and ready for collaboration.