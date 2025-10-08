How to Use SharePoint (Step-by-Step Beginner Guide)

SharePoint is Microsoft’s online platform for storing, organizing, and sharing files across your team. Whether you use it through Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Teams, SharePoint makes collaboration simple.

Follow this concise guide to learn how to use SharePoint effectively.

How to Use SharePoint?

What Is SharePoint

SharePoint is a web-based collaboration tool that acts as your organization’s document management and intranet system. It helps teams stay organized and work together efficiently.

Store and share documents securely

Manage access permissions

Track file versions and edits

Automate workflows through integrations

You can access SharePoint through your browser or inside Microsoft Teams.

How to Access SharePoint

Use these steps to open your organization’s SharePoint site and start using it right away.

Sign in to your Microsoft 365 account.

Open the app launcher and select SharePoint. Choose your team site or communication site. Open the Documents library to view files.



If you want to work with files from your desktop more naturally, we have a great guide on how to Open SharePoint in File Explorer.

Need a new workspace for your team? Learn the exact steps to set one up in how to create a site in SharePoint, then return here to organize files and manage access.

How to Create and Organize Files

Creating and organizing files in SharePoint is quick once you are inside a document library.

Select New and choose Folder or a document type.

Name your folder or file. Drag and drop or use Upload to add files. Organize with folders or metadata such as project or department.

To keep projects structured and easy to navigate, don’t miss our guide on how to create a folder in SharePoint.

How to Share Files and Manage Access

Share files to collaborate in real time while keeping permissions under control.

Hover a file or folder and select the three dots menu. Choose Share.

Add people by email and set View or Edit. Send the invite to grant access.

To adjust existing permissions, use Manage access on the file or folder.

When reorganizing content across folders or sites, it’s crucial to know how to move files in SharePoint, so don’t miss our dedicated guide.

How to Use Version History

Version History protects your work and lets you revert mistakes quickly.

Select the document in the library. Open Version History from the toolbar or context menu.

View differences and restore an earlier version when needed.

How to Integrate SharePoint with Teams and OneDrive

Connect SharePoint with other Microsoft apps to simplify daily workflows.

In Microsoft Teams, open the channel’s Files tab. Choose Sync to link the library to your PC.

Work directly from File Explorer while changes sync to SharePoint.

Best Practices for Everyday Use

Adopt these habits to stay organized and avoid conflicts.

Use clear, consistent folder names. Check the Recycle Bin before items expire. Use Check Out for sensitive documents. Create alerts to track important changes.

Troubleshooting and Tips

Fix common issues fast with these quick checks.

Clear browser cache and cookies. Confirm your Microsoft 365 license status. Restart the OneDrive sync client. Test in a different browser profile.

FAQs

How do I upload files to SharePoint? Open the Documents library, select Upload, then choose files or drag and drop. Can I use SharePoint without Teams? Yes. Access it directly in a browser and sync libraries to your PC if needed. Is SharePoint secure? Yes. It uses enterprise-grade security with granular permissions and compliance tools. How do I recover deleted files in SharePoint? Open the site Recycle Bin, select the items, then choose Restore.

Conclusion

Once you understand libraries, permissions, and syncing, SharePoint becomes a powerful hub for team collaboration. Use the steps above to organize content, share securely, and streamline daily work with Teams and OneDrive.