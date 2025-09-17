How to Unhide Games on Steam in 4 Easy Steps

If you’ve hidden a game in your Steam library, you might wonder how to make it visible again. The process is simple and only takes a few clicks. Follow the steps below to restore hidden games.

How to Unhide Games on Steam?

1. Open Steam Library

Start by launching the Steam client on your PC to access your games.

Open the Steam app. Click on Library from the top menu.



2. Access Hidden Games

Now you need to locate the section where hidden games are stored.

In the left sidebar, click the drop-down menu above your game list. Select Hidden to display games you’ve previously hidden.



3. Unhide a Game

Once you’ve found your hidden titles, remove them from the hidden list.

Right-click on the game you want to unhide. Select Manage > Remove from Hidden.

The game will return to your main library list.

4. Check Collections (Optional)

Finally, make sure your game appears in the right place within your library.

Go to your Collections tab if you use it for organization. Add the unhidden game to your desired category.

FAQs

Why can’t I see my hidden games? You must enable the Hidden filter in your library to display them. Will unhiding a game reinstall it? No. It simply restores the title to your visible library list. Can I hide and unhide games multiple times? Yes. There are no limits; you can toggle hidden status anytime. Does unhiding affect my saved data? No. Your progress, achievements, and settings remain intact.

Conclusion

Unhiding a Steam game only takes a few steps and doesn't affect your save data or installations. You can toggle hidden status anytime to keep your library organized.