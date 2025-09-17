Steam Big Picture Mode Exit Options Explained

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Big Picture Mode gives Steam a console-like interface for TVs and controllers. If you want to switch back to the regular desktop view, follow the methods below to learn how to exit Big Picture Mode.

How to Exit Big Picture Mode on Steam?

1. Use the Exit Button

The quickest way is to exit directly from the interface.

Move your mouse to the top-right corner. Click the power icon. Select Exit Big Picture Mode.



2. Use Keyboard Shortcut

If your mouse isn’t responding, you can fall back on keyboard commands.

Press Alt + Tab to bring up your desktop. Close the Steam Big Picture window.

3. Change From Settings

You can also prevent Steam from starting in Big Picture Mode automatically.

Open Steam Settings. Go to Interface. Uncheck Start Steam in Big Picture Mode.

Restart Steam.

If you’re changing more than just this preference, you might also want to learn how to change your Steam account name.

If you also want to let others access your titles, see how to share games on Steam for a clear walkthrough of Family Sharing.

While managing your interface settings, you can also learn how to appear offline on Steam to stay private when gaming.

4. Controller Shortcut

For those using controllers, exiting Big Picture Mode is just as simple.

Press the Guide button on your controller. Choose Exit Big Picture Mode from the menu.

If you’re managing Steam’s display settings, you may also find it useful to learn how to change your region on Steam.

FAQs

Why does Steam keep starting in Big Picture Mode? Because the “Start Steam in Big Picture Mode” option is enabled under Interface. Disable it in Settings. Can I use Big Picture Mode only with a controller? Yes, it’s designed for controllers, but you can still use a mouse and keyboard. Is Big Picture Mode required for Steam Deck? Yes, the Steam Deck runs a customized version of Big Picture Mode. Does exiting Big Picture Mode close Steam entirely? No, it only switches back to the desktop client, leaving Steam running.

Conclusion

Exiting Big Picture Mode on Steam is straightforward whether you use a mouse, keyboard, or controller. By adjusting settings, you can stop Steam from opening in this view by default. If you’re reorganizing your library, you may also want to unhide games on Steam to keep everything accessible.