How to Change Account Name on Steam (Quick Profile Fix)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re searching for how to change account name on Steam, remember that your Account Name (login ID) is permanent. However, you can easily update your Profile Name, which is what other players see.

How do I change my Steam account name?

1. Log In to Steam

Open the Steam client or go to Steam in a browser. Enter your account credentials.



2. Access Your Profile

Click your username at the top-right corner. Select View my profile.

3. Edit and Save Profile Name

Click the Edit Profile button.

Under General, find the Profile Name field.

Enter your new display name. Scroll down and click Save.

You can also customize your appearance further by following this guide on how to change your Steam profile picture.

Using Steam on a TV interface and cannot find profile settings? Exit Big Picture Mode to return to the desktop client by following this guide on how to exit Big Picture Mode on Steam.

Key Limitations

Your Steam Account Name (login ID) cannot be changed once created.

cannot be changed once created. You can update your Profile Name as often as you want.

as often as you want. Changing your profile name does not affect your games, progress, or friends.

FAQs

Can I change my Steam login ID? No. The Account Name you created at signup is permanent. How often can I change my profile name? There’s no limit, as you can change it anytime. Will changing my profile name affect my saved games? No. Your games, achievements, and friends list stay linked to your account. Can I hide my real name on Steam? Yes. Just use a Profile Name that doesn’t reveal personal details.

Conclusion

You cannot change your Steam Account Name, but updating your Profile Name is quick and unlimited. This allows you to refresh your identity on Steam without losing access to your account or games.

For more Steam tips, see how to return a game on Steam or redeem a code on Steam.

If you’ve moved countries or need different store pricing, here’s how to change your Steam region safely and correctly.

You can also manage your library visibility, and here’s how to unhide games on Steam in a few simple steps.