What is wltrysvc.exe & How to Fix its Errors

The wltrysvc.exe process in Windows is linked to Dell Wireless WLAN Tray Service. It allows you to view, connect to, and manage network connections on the PC, but wltrysvc.exe is not a critical part of Windows.

Sometimes, wltrysvc.exe is flagged as a threat by the Avast antivirus or third-party security solutions. In this case, you must verify the file’s authenticity. As for its storage path, the wltrysvc.exe location is: C:\Windows\System32

If it’s stored in another directory, you must inspect the file’s credentials and digital signature. Threat actors often disguise malware as key processes to bypass detection. And if you are facing high CPU or RAM usage or any errors due to wltrysvc.exe, apply the methods listed next!

How can I fix wltrysvc.exe errors in Windows?

1. Run a full-system malware scan

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Windows Security in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Click on Virus & threat protection. Click on Scan options. Select the Full scan entry and click on Scan now. Wait for the malware scan to complete. It typically takes 10-30 minutes.

If you believe that wltrysvc.exe is a virus or it’s flagged as a threat, running a malware scan using Windows Security will clear things up. You could also use a top-rated antivirus solution to run a more advanced scan. If the process turns out to be a malware, delete it from the PC right away!

2. Terminate wltrysvc.exe to reduce CPU or RAM usage

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager, and navigate to the Details tab. Locate the wltrysvc.exe entry, right-click on it, and select End task. Once done, check for improvements.

For 3 out of 5 users facing high CPU usage by wltrysvc.exe, terminating the process through the Task Manager brought things under control. Remember, this isn’t a permanent solution but will provide a temporary reprieve.

3. Disable Dell Wireless WLAN Tray Service

Press Windows + R to open Run, type services.msc in the text field, and hit Enter . Locate the Dell Wireless WLAN Tray Service, right-click on it, and select Properties. Choose Disabled from the Startup type dropdown menu, and click Stop under Service status if the service is currently running. Click Apply and OK to save the changes and then restart the computer.

If wltrysvc.exe keeps running automatically at startup, you need to disable the Dell Wireless WLAN Tray Service in Windows. Because it’s the service that initiates the process!

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the Network adapters entry, right-click on the active adapter, and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Finally, reboot the PC to apply the changes.

Since wltrysvc.exe (Dell Wireless WLAN Card Utility) is closely linked to the network adapter, issues with its driver can also trigger errors. So, update the network adapter driver!

If Windows can’t find a better version, go to the manufacturer’s official website, locate the recent release, and manually install the latest driver.

As you can see, wltrysvc.exe can be both a genuine process or a virus/malware, and it’s easy to identify that. Besides, high CPU usage or increased RAM consumption due to wltrysvc.exe can be quickly fixed by terminating the process or disabling the parent service!

