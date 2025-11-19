Adwcleaner Download Free and Clean Browser Hijackers Fast

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner For fixing Windows errors, we recommend Fortect: Fortect will identify and deploy the correct fix for your Windows errors. Follow the 3 easy steps to get rid of Windows errors: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Adwcleaner helps you remove adware and unwanted programs from Windows with almost no setup. The tool runs instantly, scans quickly, and resets your browser when adware takes over. This guide explains its core features and shows you the safest way to download Adwcleaner for free.

What is AdwCleaner And How to Use it?

What AdwCleaner Does

AdwCleaner removes adware, toolbars, browser hijackers, and potentially unwanted programs that slow your system or change your browser settings. If you want broader security options beyond basic cleanup, you can review several antivirus and adware removal tools in this detailed guide.

Main Features of AdwCleaner

Adware and PUP Removal removes programs that add pop ups, change browser settings, or install unwanted extensions.

removes programs that add pop ups, change browser settings, or install unwanted extensions. Browser Reset Tools restore default settings in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox to fix redirects and altered startup pages.

restore default settings in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox to fix redirects and altered startup pages. Lightweight and Portable runs as a standalone file without installation, which makes troubleshooting faster on infected systems.

runs as a standalone file without installation, which makes troubleshooting faster on infected systems. Quick Scanning Engine completes most scans in less than one minute while checking key folders, registry paths, and startup entries.

completes most scans in less than one minute while checking key folders, registry paths, and startup entries. Quarantine and Restore stores removed items safely so you can restore them later if needed.

How to Use AdwCleaner

Follow the steps below to clean your device.

Open AdwCleaner after you download it. Click Scan to begin detection.

Wait for the results page.

Review items and deselect anything you want to keep. Click Clean and restart Windows if prompted.

How to Download Adwcleaner For Free

Use the steps below to get the tool safely.

Visit the official Malwarebytes AdwCleaner webpage. Press Download.

Save the executable file to your device. Double-click the file and open the tool instantly.

The utility launches without installation, which helps when you work on slow or infected systems.

FAQs

Is AdwCleaner safe for Windows 10 and Windows 11 Yes. Malwarebytes supports the tool and updates it often. Does AdwCleaner remove viruses It focuses on adware and unwanted programs. For deeper protection, consider using a full antivirus suite. Do I need to install AdwCleaner No. The tool works as a portable file. Does AdwCleaner slow down my PC No. It uses very few resources and works quickly.

AdwCleaner gives you a fast way to clean unwanted programs and restore stable browser settings. Use it whenever you notice pop ups, slow browsing, or unexpected redirects.