How to Cancel Amazon Prime Subscription in Minutes

If you are wondering how to cancel Amazon Prime subscription, this guide can help you do that. Whether you are on desktop, mobile, or a TV app, the steps are quick and easy.

How to Cancel Amazon Prime Subscription?

1. From a Web Browser

You can easily manage your membership on Amazon’s website.

Go to Amazon.com and sign in. Hover over Accounts & Lists and click Prime Membership. On the left panel, select Manage Membership. Click Update, Cancel, and More. Choose End Membership and follow the on screen steps.



2. From the Mobile App (Android/iOS)

Canceling from the mobile app is straightforward.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the menu icon (≡) and go to Your Account. Scroll to Manage Prime Membership. Tap Manage Membership > End Membership.

Confirm cancellation by following prompts.

3. From a Smart TV or Streaming Device

You can also cancel through your TV’s Prime Video app.

Open the Amazon Prime Video app. Go to Settings. Select Account & Subscriptions. Follow the link to manage your subscription in your Amazon account. Complete the steps as in the browser section.

Important Notes

You keep benefits until the end of the paid period.

If you are in a trial, cancellation ends benefits immediately.

You may get a refund if you have not used Prime benefits since the last billing.

FAQs

Can I get a refund after canceling Prime Yes, if you have not used Prime benefits since the last charge, Amazon may issue a refund. Does canceling Prime also cancel Prime Video Yes, Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, so both end together. Can I pause my Prime subscription instead of canceling No, Amazon offers cancellation only, but you can rejoin any time. Will I lose my order history after canceling No, your Amazon account, order history, and wish lists remain available.

Conclusion

Canceling Amazon Prime is simple on web, mobile, and TV. Follow the steps above and you will be done in minutes. If you plan to share benefits with family later, learn how to share Amazon Prime.