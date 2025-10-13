How to Install Amazon Prime Video on PC and Mac in Minutes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to install the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer in a few quick steps. Whether you use Windows or Mac, this guide covers both options for watching your favorite shows and movies directly from your desktop.

How to Install Amazon Prime Video App on Computer?

1. Install Amazon Prime Video App on Windows

Follow these steps to get the official Prime Video app on your Windows computer.

Press Windows + S and type Microsoft Store in the search bar. Click Open to launch the Microsoft Store app.

In the search box at the top, type Amazon Prime Video.

Select Amazon Prime Video for Windows from the results.

Click the Get or Install button.

Once the installation finishes, select Open to launch the app. Sign in with your Amazon account credentials to start streaming.

If you’re new to the service, you can learn how to subscribe to Amazon Prime before signing in.

2. Install Amazon Prime Video App on Mac

You can install the Prime Video web app version using your browser on macOS.

Open Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari. Go to https://www.primevideo.com. Sign in with your Amazon account.

In Chrome or Edge, click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Select Save and Share or Install Amazon Prime Video. Confirm by clicking Install. The app icon will now appear on your desktop or Applications folder.

3. Alternative: Use Prime Video from Any Browser

If you prefer not to install the app, you can stream directly through your browser.

Open your preferred browser. Visit primevideo.com. Sign in with your Amazon account. Choose a show or movie and click Play. Enjoy HD streaming without additional downloads.

You can also share your Amazon Prime benefits with family or friends to make the most of your subscription.

FAQs

Can I download Prime Video content on my computer? Yes, on the Windows app you can download movies and shows for offline viewing. This feature is not available on browsers or macOS PWAs. Is the Prime Video app free to install? Yes, the app is free. However, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream content. Why can’t I find the Prime Video app in Microsoft Store? It may not be available in your region. You can change your Microsoft Store region or use the web version instead. Does Prime Video work on Linux computers? Yes, but only through a browser. There’s no official desktop app for Linux.

Conclusion

Installing the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer makes streaming faster and more convenient. Windows users can download it from Microsoft Store, while Mac users can install it as a web app. If you ever decide to stop using the service, see how to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.