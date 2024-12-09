Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery: How to Download & Use it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Many users noticed the Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery tool on their PC, and they don’t know what it does. In today’s guide, we’re going to take a closer look at this tool and show you everything you need to know about it.

What is Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery and how to use it?

What does SupportAssist OS Recovery do?

This software is available on Dell computers and it allows users to troubleshoot issues and recover their PCs if system crashes or boot failures occur.

The software can run system diagnostics automatically when a boot failure occurs. Using the software, you can back up and restore your files before performing a reset.

The reset feature will restore your PC to the original OS that came with your device, so you won’t have to download anything. Cloud restore is also available, allowing you to download the recovery image right from Dell.

How can I download Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery?

Visit the OS Recovery download page. Download the version that matches your system architecture.

Next, run the setup file to install the software.

How can I use Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery?

1. Repair and restore your PC

Restart your PC and keep pressing F12 during the boot. Select SupportAssist OS Recovery.

You can choose to scan your hardware by selecting the Start Scan option. Click the Repair in the Repair software section.

Click on Start Repair. If the system can’t be repaired click on Start Reset.

Select Reset to factory settings or Reset and update. Both options will delete all files on your Windows drive.

If you want, you can back up your user files before you proceed. Select the I understand that the reset will delete all of my system data and personal files and click on YES, CONTINUE. Follow the instructions on the screen. Once done, choose the option to restart your PC.

2. Create a recovery image

Format a 16GB flash drive. Launch the OS Recovery software. If you’re creating a recovery drive for your computer, select For this computer and go to Step 5.

If you want to create a recovery drive for another PC select For another computer and enter the device’s Service Tag. Select the Windows image that is available for this model. Choose Non-Automated by SupportAssist Image and click on Download.

Now connect the USB flash drive from step 1 and select it.

Acknowledge that your data will be formatted and click on Burn. Wait while the recovery image is downloaded.

Now we can use the drive to install Windows by doing the following:

Connect the flash drive to your PC. Restart the computer and keep pressing F12 . Select the USB drive as the recovery drive and press Enter . Next, follow the steps on the screen to complete the setup.

This method isn’t too different from a regular clean install, and you should only use it if the previous method didn’t work for you.

Alternatively, you can use OS Recovery-assisted installation as well.

Does Recovery OS delete everything?

Yes, Recovery OS will delete everything from your system drive during the Factory Reset or Reset and update, so it’s advised to back up your files.

How long does SupportAssist OS Recovery take?

The recovery process takes about 20-45 minutes on most PCs depending on the recovery option you select.

As you can see, Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery can come in handy, so if you have a Dell PC, you might give it a try.

Keep in mind that this software does have its share of issues, and users reported that Dell SupportAssist has detected a failing component message.

While this is a normal message that occurs when an issue is detected, for others Dell SupportAssist is not working at all. Some users have also reported a blank screen in Dell SupportAssist, but that can be easily fixed.