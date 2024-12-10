Download Droidcam For PC: How to do it

The client is available for download from the official website

Many are familiar with the DroidCam app, but users are wondering if it’s possible to download DroidCam for PC. The answer is yes, and in today’s guide, we’re going to show you how to do it.

How can I download DroidCam for PC?

Use the official website

Visit the DroidCam Windows download page. Next, click the droidcam.client.setup.exe button.

Once the file is downloaded, run the setup file. After that, you’ll be able to use the DroidCam Client to pair your phone with your PC.

Keep in mind that this requires you to have DroidCam installed on your phone to work.

If you want to use your PC camera with DroidCam, that might not be possible since there’s no dedicated DroidCam client for desktop platforms available, so you need to use your phone as the source.

You can try using Android emulators as a workaround, but that’s not the most convenient solution.

As you can see, to use your Android phone as a webcam, you’ll need to download Droidcam for PC by following the steps above.

After that, just install the app on your phone and pair the two, and you’re good to go. If you’re on iOS, we also have a guide on how to use your iPhone as a webcam on Windows 11 so don’t miss it.

Have you ever used DroidCam before? Share your experience with it in the comments section below.