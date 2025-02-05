ERROR_ARBITRATION_UNHANDLED 723 (0x2D3) [Solved]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_ARBITRATION_UNHANDLED Win32 system error, with code 723 (0x2D3), appears when Windows can’t effectively manage resource allocation. This happens due to corrupted system files, outdated or corrupt drivers, misconfigured power settings, and conflicting processes.

The message for Error Code 723 reads, The arbiter has deferred arbitration of these resources to its parent.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install pending Windows updates, and terminate non-critical processes from the Task Manager.

How can I fix ERROR_ARBITRATION_UNHANDLED in Windows?

1. Repair corrupted system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands one at a time, and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Execute this command to run the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Once done, restart the computer to apply the changes.

If corrupted system files are triggering ERROR_ARBITRATION_UNHANDLED in Windows, running the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans will fix things by replacing all problematic files with their cached copies!

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the relevant entry, right-click on the device/driver triggering the system error, and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Finally, reboot the PC and check for improvements.

Since Error Code 723 The arbiter has deferred arbitration of these resources to its parent can be triggered by malfunctioning devices and drivers, updating drivers in Windows will get things running!

Also, if Windows can’t find a better version, go to the manufacturer’s website, locate the recent releases, and then manually install the latest driver.

3. Modify the device’s power management settings

Press Windows + R to open Run, type devmgmt.msc in the text field, and hit Enter . Expand the relevant entry, right-click on the problematic device, and select Properties. Go to the Power Management tab, untick the checkbox for Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power, and click OK. Finally, restart the computer and check for improvements.

For many who got the ERROR_ARBITRATION_UNHANDLED system error after the PC wakes from sleep, reconfiguring the power management settings did the trick!

4. Disable fast startup

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Control Panel, and click on the relevant result. Click on System and Security. Click on Change what the power buttons do under Power Options. Now, click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Untick the checkbox for Turn on fast startup, and click on Save changes. Once done, reboot the PC and verify whether the system error is fixed.

5. Perform a clean boot

Press Windows + R to open Run, type msconfig in the text field, and hit Enter . Go to the Services tab, tick the checkbox for Hide all Microsoft services, and click on Disable all. Navigate to the Startup tab, and click on Open Task Manager. Select any non-critical app that reads Enabled under the Status column, and click on Disable. Go back to System Configuration, and click on Apply and OK. Click Restart in the confirmation prompt. In the clean boot environment, verify whether the system error is fixed.

If ERROR_ARBITRATION_UNHANDLED doesn’t appear after performing a clean boot, one of the disabled components is triggering the error. So, re-enable them one at a time and as soon as the system error reappears, the component last configured is to blame. If it’s a service, disable it, and for software, uninstall the app!

When all else fails, the last option is to reinstall Windows from scratch. In case this, too, doesn’t work, you need to consult with a hardware professional and get the PC inspected for faults.

