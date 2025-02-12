5 Ways to Fix ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD in Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD Win32 system error, with code 691 (0x2B3), appears when the Windows debugger terminates the execution of a thread. The message for Error Code 691 reads, Debugger terminated thread.

The system error usually appears due to misconfigured settings, corrupted system files, the presence of conflicting apps, and a buggy Windows update.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending Windows updates, and disable any third-party antivirus or optimization software. For most, these basic checks will do the trick!

How can I fix ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD system error?

1. Change the network’s security settings

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Control Panel in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Click on Network and Internet. Click on Network and Sharing Center. Select Change adapter settings from the left pane. Right-click on the affected VPN, and select Properties. Go to the Security tab, and select a different security protocol from the Type of VPN dropdown menu. Click OK to save the changes, then restart the PC and check for improvements.

When facing ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD 691 (0x2B3) Debugger terminated thread while using a manually set-up VPN, check the security protocols, and set the correct one. The protocol configured by default is often not compatible with the server requirements.

2. Repair corrupted system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Similarly, run this command for the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Finally, restart the computer to apply the changes.

Since corrupted system files are a common reason behind ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD, run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans to replace all problematic files with their cached copies!

3. Uninstall conflicting third-party applications

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select any app installed, updated, or reconfigured around the same time you first encountered the error, and click on Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Reboot the PC and check for improvements.

If a quick removal doesn’t fix ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD, I recommend using a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app installation, including leftover files and Registry entries, that might be conflicting with Windows.

Press Windows + I to open Settings, go to Windows Update from the navigation pane, and then click on Update history. Scroll down to the bottom and click on Uninstall updates. Click Uninstall next to the last downloaded update. Again, click Uninstall in the confirmation prompt. Finally, restart the PC and check for improvements.

If Error Code 691 Debugger terminated thread persists, uninstall other Windows updates installed in the recent past. Remember, you should only uninstall Windows updates when a newer version with a patch is not available.

5. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click the System Restore button. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list, and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It usually takes 15-45 minutes.

A system restore helps eliminate any recently introduced misconfiguration by reverting all changes to the PC. Remember, you must select a restore point created before the error first appeared.

In case a restore, too, fails to resolve the ERROR_DBG_TERMINATE_THREAD Windows system error, the last option is to reinstall Windows. Before you do that, move any critical files to an external storage drive to avoid data loss.

