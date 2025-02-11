Fix: ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE 655 (0x28F)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE Win32 system errror, with code 655 (0x28F), appears when Volume Shadow Copy Service encounters an issue. This happens due to misconfigured service settings, corrupted system files, incorrect boot settings, and the presence of conflicting apps.

The message for Error Code 655 reads, {Volume Shadow Copy Service} Please wait while the Volume Shadow Copy Service prepares volume %hs for hibernation.

Before you proceed to the solutions, reboot the computer, install all pending Windows updates, and disable any active third-party antivirus or performance optimization solution.

How can I fix ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE in Windows?

1. Set Volume Shadow Copy Service to run automatically

Press Windows + R to open Run, type services.msc in the text field, and hit Enter . Scroll down, right-click on the Volume Shadow Copy service, and choose Properties. Select Automatic from the Startup type dropdown menu, and click on Start under Service status, if the service is not already running. Click Apply and OK to save the changes. Similarly, run the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service since it’s a dependency for Volume Shadow Copy. Finally, restart the computer and verify whether ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE reappears.

2. Repair the system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Execute this command to run the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Once done, restart the PC to apply the changes.

Corrupted system files are a common reason behind Error Code 655 (ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE). To fix this, run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans, which will replace the problematic system files with their cached copies!

3. Disable fast startup

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Control Panel in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Click on System and Security. Click on Change what the power buttons do under Power Options. Now, click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Untick the checkbox for Turn on fast startup and click on Save changes. Restart the computer and check for improvements.

Fast startup often conflicts with the effective functioning of services, which might be the reason behind ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE {Volume Shadow Copy Service} Please wait while the Volume Shadow Copy Service prepares volume %hs for hibernation. So, disable fast startup in Windows!

4. Uninstall conflicting apps

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select any app installed around the same time you first encountered the system error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then restart the PC.

If a quick app removal doesn’t work, it may have left behind files or Registry entries that are triggering conflicts. So, I recommend using a top-rated software uninstaller for Windows to wipe all traces of the app installation before moving to the reinstall part!

5. Reinstall Windows

Given that ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE arises due to software-based issues, when nothing else works, reinstalling Windows from scratch will get rid of the error. Before you do that, move any critical files to an external storage drive to prevent data loss.

To reinstall Windows, go to Microsoft’s official website > download the Media Creation Tool > use it to create a bootable USB drive > change the boot order to the bootable USB > run the Windows setup > complete the OS installation.

Reinstalling Windows from a bootable USB drive

As you can see, the ERROR_VOLSNAP_PREPARE_HIBERNATE Win32 system code is easy to fix. Also, you can check the Windows error logs and identify the faulting component to quickly get things up and running.

Before you leave, discover the common Windows problems and their expert solutions to prevent such issues from reappearing!

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.