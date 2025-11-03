Quick Ways to Check Your Computer Name on Windows 11

Windows 11 » How To
Milan Stanojevic
Milan Stanojevic Shield
Windows Toubleshooting Expert
How To
Reading time icon 3 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
find computer name windows 11
XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
A message from our partner

Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect:

  • Download Fortect and install it on your PC
  • Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems
  • Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance
Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

If you need to locate your computer name in Windows 11 for troubleshooting, file sharing, or network setup, there are several quick ways to do it. Below, you’ll learn three reliable methods to find your PC name using Settings, Command Prompt, or System Properties.

Table of contents

How can I check my computer name on Windows 11?

1. Using Settings

This is the easiest way to find your computer name without entering any commands.

  1. Press Windows + I to open Settings, or click Start > Settings.
  2. Select System on the left sidebar.
  3. Scroll down and click About.
     
  4. Look for Device name, which shows your current computer name.

Once you locate it, you can also rename your device for clarity by following this guide on renaming your PC in Windows 11.

2. Using Command Prompt or Run

If you prefer using command line tools, this is the quickest way to get your computer name.

  1. Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog.
  2. Type cmd and press Enter to open Command Prompt.
  3. Type hostname and press Enter to see your computer name.
  4. You can also type ipconfig /all and look for Host Name under Windows IP Configuration.

You can learn more about similar commands in our tutorial on WHOAMI in Windows.

3. Using System Properties

This classic method lets you view detailed system information and your full computer name.

  1. Press Windows + R, type sysdm.cpl, and press Enter.
    sysdm.cpl Remote Desktop Can't Find the Computer
  2. In the System Properties window, select the Computer Name tab.
  3. You’ll see the Full computer name listed in this section.

If you want to personalize your PC further, you can also change your user folder name in Windows 11.

Why You Might Need the Computer Name

You may need your computer name when connecting to a network, setting up remote access, or contacting IT support. It helps identify your PC among other devices, makes file sharing easier, and can also be customized for better organization, such as naming your system “Office Laptop” or “Home PC.”

Summary Table

MethodWhere to GoBest For
Settings > AboutGraphical quick accessMost users and home PCs
Command PromptTyping hostname or ipconfigTech-savvy users, remote/admin
System Propertiessysdm.cpl > Computer Name tabBusiness networks, domains

FAQs

Is the computer name the same as the host name?

Yes, in most cases the computer name shown in Settings is the same as the hostname used on a network.

Can I change the computer name in Windows 11?

Yes. Go to Settings > System > About, select Rename this PC, enter a new name, and restart your computer.

Does finding the computer name require administrator rights?

No. You can view the computer name in Settings or Command Prompt without admin permissions.

Can I find the computer name using PowerShell?

Yes. Open PowerShell and run the Get-ComputerInfo | Select CsName command to display your current computer name.

Conclusion

Finding your computer name in Windows 11 is quick and straightforward. Whether you use Settings, Command Prompt, or System Properties, any of these methods will help you identify your device easily. Once you know your PC name, you can personalize your setup by renaming your computer or adjusting your user folder name for better organization and easier management.

More about the topics: Windows 11 guides

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages